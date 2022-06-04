Cathy Friedman is an Executive Venture Partner at GV with over four decades of leadership across finance, technology, and healthcare. At GV, she drives investment strategy across the healthcare continuum, championing advancements in women’s health, and equitable care for underserved populations.

Before joining GV in 2021, Cathy spent 15 years guiding top-tier companies through pivotal growth and acquisitions. Her prominent board roles include serving as Board Chair at Grail (acquired by Illumina) and as an independent director for Vividion Therapeutics, Radius Health, Lyell Immunopharma and Altaba (formerly YAHOO).

Her industry expertise is anchored by a 24-year tenure at Morgan Stanley. Recognizing the massive potential of the early biotechnology sector, she relocated to California to launch the firm’s West Coast biotech practice, ultimately serving as Managing Director, Head of West Coast Healthcare, and Co-Head of the Biotech Practice. Throughout her career, Cathy has cultivated the strategic expertise required to help healthcare innovators build enduring, market-leading businesses.

Cathy holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, where she serves as a Foundation Trustee. She resides in the Bay Area with her husband and has six grown children.