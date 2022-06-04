Cathy Friedman

Executive Venture Partner

Cathy Friedman

Cathy Friedman

Executive Venture Partner

Social

Investment Areas

Life Sciences
Consumer
Growth
Seed / Early Stage

Location

Bay Area

Investment Areas

Life Sciences
Consumer
Growth
Seed / Early Stage

Location

Bay Area

Cathy Friedman is an Executive Venture Partner at GV with over four decades of leadership across finance, technology, and healthcare. At GV, she drives investment strategy across the healthcare continuum, championing advancements in women’s health, and equitable care for underserved populations.

Before joining GV in 2021, Cathy spent 15 years guiding top-tier companies through pivotal growth and acquisitions. Her prominent board roles include serving as Board Chair at Grail (acquired by Illumina) and as an independent director for Vividion Therapeutics, Radius Health, Lyell Immunopharma and Altaba (formerly YAHOO).

Her industry expertise is anchored by a 24-year tenure at Morgan Stanley. Recognizing the massive potential of the early biotechnology sector, she relocated to California to launch the firm’s West Coast biotech practice, ultimately serving as Managing Director, Head of West Coast Healthcare, and Co-Head of the Biotech Practice. Throughout her career, Cathy has cultivated the strategic expertise required to help healthcare innovators build enduring, market-leading businesses.

Cathy holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an MBA from The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, where she serves as a Foundation Trustee. She resides in the Bay Area with her husband and has six grown children.

Featuring Cathy

Not just Rogaine: Biotech investors see promise in a new wave of hair loss treatments
Not just Rogaine: Biotech investors see promise in a new wave of hair loss treatments
STAT
11/06/25
GV’s Cathy Friedman on optimism in biotech and the pitches that make her wary
GV’s Cathy Friedman on optimism in biotech and the pitches that make her wary
BioPharma Dive
04/18/23
Alphabet’s Venture-Capital Arm Adds Senior Healthcare Partner
Alphabet’s Venture-Capital Arm Adds Senior Healthcare Partner
The Wall Street Journal
01/06/22
Welcoming Biotech Executive Cathy Friedman to GV
Welcoming Biotech Executive Cathy Friedman to GV
GV
01/06/22

Written by Cathy

Midi: The Next Wave of Women’s Health
09/27/23