From left to right: Sharon Meers, Frédérique Dame, Joanna Strober, and Cathy Friedman

In the realm of unmet needs, few challenges are as large as midlife healthcare for women. Today, 57 million women in the U.S. experience symptoms of perimenopause and menopause itself — yet only a small percentage of OB-GYN doctors and primary physicians have menopause training. The standard menopause clinic, typically covered by insurance, has a waiting list of 9 or 12 months.

Every day in the U.S., 6,000 women hit menopause at the average age of 51 — and perimenopause can occur much earlier. This lead-up period, when hormones fluctuate wildly and symptoms may be at their worst and most unpredictable, lasts four to seven years. Symptoms including hot flashes, insomnia, anxiety, depression, brain fog, memory loss, joint pain, and genitourinary problems can significantly impact quality of life and career growth. A recent Mayo Clinic study found that 15% of women cut back hours or missed work due to these symptoms, costing them about $1.8 billion annually in lost wages.

Midi, a virtual care clinic for women in midlife designed by clinical experts, is tackling this unmet need, and today, we’re thrilled to welcome the company to the GV portfolio. Midi provides a midlife virtual care clinic for all issues for women post-fertility, addressing both the immediate symptoms associated with menopause and preventing the conditions related to hormone depletion, such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, and brain health. This virtual care model employs nurse practitioners trained by clinical experts to provide quality hormonal transition care using evidence-based therapies.

Women are demanding more personalized care, and Midi’s approach fits squarely within GV’s growing women’s health investment practice. We seek companies that address women’s healthcare needs, focusing on early detection and treatment and empowering patients with more intelligent information and tools. This thesis-driven approach has led us to support companies across verticals (fertility, pregnancy care) and demographic groups (Gen-Z, women in their reproductive years, menopause), including Kindbody, Overture Life, TMRW, Caraway, Comanche Biopharma, and Mirvie.

Part of what drew us to Midi is Co-Founder and CEO Joanna Strober, a serial entrepreneur in the demographic Midi serves. Joanna is joined by an all-star executive team, including Co-Founder and COO Sharon Meers, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Mindy Goldman, a Clinical Professor in OB-GYN and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kathleen Jordan, along with a team of medical advisors who bring decades of hands-on experience in menopause care.

Midi has already become a significant player in midlife care for women with tailored clinical protocols — every Midi healthcare provider is trained extensively on these protocols to ensure the highest quality of care. Since launching last June, Midi has seen heartening traction. As the first menopause-care platform to provide meaningful insurance coverage, it can offer covered care in 13 states, with plans to expand coverage to all 50 states by the end of 2024.

We are delighted that GV is leading a $25M Series A funding round as the team moves towards its vision for healthcare that’s equitable and accessible, supporting women everywhere with better perimenopause and menopause care options.