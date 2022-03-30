Crystal Huang is a partner at GV, where she concentrates on investments across SaaS, infrastructure, and fintech with a special interest in product and developer-led adoption strategies.

Previously, she was an investor at NEA and GGV Capital, where she partnered with companies including Attest, BigCommerce, Bitsight, BrightWheel, Flow Commerce, NS1, Tile, Tray.io, and Wish. Earlier, she began her career in technology M&A at Blackstone.

Crystal grew up in Vancouver, Canada, where her family ran a small business. She recalls conversations at the dinner table about the challenges of managing a company — “hiring and retaining great talent, sales, and, invariably, chasing down unpaid customer bills.” Those evenings gave her “enormous admiration for the entrepreneurial journey,” and now she is “thrilled to be able to help founders turn their vision into market-leading companies.”

Crystal graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in Government and is currently enrolled in a Masters in Computing & Information Technology (MCIT) program at the University of Pennsylvania.