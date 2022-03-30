Dan joined GV in 2021 as Executive Venture Partner and ​​partners with life sciences CEOs and executives as a trusted advisor. As a coach and investor, he places deep emphasis on long-term relationships. "When I look at individuals I've worked with multiple times, it makes me appreciate the value of collaboration," he explains. "There are many bright people in our industry, and it takes a village. Surround yourself with others who realize that as smart, talented, and experienced as they are, they can't do it alone."

Since 2007, Dan has advised and served as an executive chair or member of the boards for multiple biopharmaceutical companies, including Stromedix (acquired by Biogen), Avila Therapeutics (acquired by Celgene Corporation), Nimbus Discovery, Edimer Pharmaceuticals, Ember Therapeutics, Proclara Biosciences, Surface Oncology, Sesen Bio (formerly Eleven Biotherapeutics), Xilio Therapeutics, eGenesis Bio, BIND Biosciences, and Blueprint Medicines.

With every company he advises, he puts the patient at the center. "It's all about impact and people" he says. "There may be some companies with great returns, but if I don't see the potential for a broad impact on patients, I'm not going to get excited about it."

Dan currently serves on the boards of SpringWorks Therapeutics, 2Seventy Bio, and Alpha Omega SPAC. Dan also served as an entrepreneur in residence and venture partner at Third Rock Ventures and was a senior advisor at the firm until 2021.

Previously, Dan served as CEO and CFO of ImClone Systems Corporation. As CEO, he led the company through a significant turnaround, helping to restore its reputation and secure FDA approval of the novel cancer treatment ERBITUX® (Cetuximab). As CFO, Dan led negotiations to form a major partnership between ImClone and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Earlier in his career, he held several financial positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb for over 15 years. For five years, he served on the board of directors and the audit committee at U.S. Oncology, Inc. until its acquisition by McKesson in 2010.

Dan received his B.A. in mathematics from Wesleyan University and his M.B.A. from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at The University of Virginia.