I'm very excited to welcome Dan Lynch to GV as an Executive Venture Partner and senior member of the life sciences team. I first crossed paths with Dan many years ago at Wesleyan University and have continued to hear his name in biotech circles throughout my career. Dan has a storied track record in biotech circles as a CFO, CEO, and most recently, as a sought-after executive chairman in the biotechnology community.

More than a decade ago I witnessed Dan's talent firsthand when we served as board members of biotech startup Blueprint Medicines. As a board member or board chair of 16 companies since 2011, he has helped create enormous value for founders, startup teams, patients and investors. And he is well-regarded for his work with biotech startup founders, coaching first-time entrepreneurs on talent, fundraising, and business development.

We're thrilled to have him to bring his meaningful coaching work to a newly created role across the GV portfolio. He'll partner with CEOs and executives as a trusted coach and advisor to emerging life sciences companies as they tackle various startup challenges and build great businesses. We plan to keep him even busier: in addition to helping GV's life sciences companies be as successful as they can be, Dan will also identify new investments, help make critical investment decisions, and mentor our growing life sciences team.

I recently asked Dan about the types of companies he gravitates toward. His immediate answer was: impact and people. "There may be some companies with great returns, but if I don't see the potential for a broad impact on patients, I'm not going to get excited about it," he says. He also believes in collaboration. "There are so many bright people in our industry, but it truly takes a village. Surround yourself with others who realize that as smart, talented, and experienced as they are, they can't do it alone," he says.

His advice isn't just anecdotal. A Gallup study of CEOs concluded that executives who can delegate effectively have businesses that grow faster and create more job opportunities. I also saw this building Agios from a scrappy startup with two cancer drugs on the market to a public company. Teams make great things possible.

Another thing I admire about Dan in our board work together is his ability to see the big picture. He reminds entrepreneurs to play the long game. "This is a very challenging industry," he reflects. "When you're fortunate enough to have some success, you have to recognize that it is not guaranteed in the future. You have to stay grounded and humble."