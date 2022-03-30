Luna is a London-based partner at GV focused on technology investments.

Previously, Luna worked on the investment teams at Summit Partners' Venture Capital Fund and SoftBank's Vision Fund, where she specialized in early and late-stage technology investments. Before Softbank, Luna worked at Warburg Pincus, investing in late-stage buyouts across industries. She started her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

“Growing up with immigrant parents who moved to Canada to pursue their master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science sparked my love for technology at an early age and taught me the importance of hard work and passion for what you do,” Luna says. “I bring these values to the founders I partner with today.”

Luna holds a B.S. in finance and international business from NYU's Stern School of Business and minored in computer science and mathematics.