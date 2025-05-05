StackOne: the Next-Generation Integration Layer

Today, we at GV are excited to announce that we are leading the Series A of StackOne, an AI-powered platform that enables developers to build real-time, enterprise-grade integrations for SaaS and AI Agent use cases.

When I first met StackOne’s co-founders, Romain Sestier and Guillaume Lebedel, their clarity of vision and deep technical expertise immediately stood out. Having experienced firsthand the integration challenges at companies like Google, Oracle, and Yieldify, they understand how cumbersome, time-consuming, and costly enterprise grade integrations often are. Instead of accepting these limitations, they’re embarking on a mission to solve the problem once and for all.

AI has only intensified the need for integrations. AI agents require reliable interfaces to take real-time actions within enterprise systems. While emerging standards highlight this need, they lack the security, depth, and scalability required for true enterprise use cases.

StackOne started by addressing some of the most challenging integrations that posed real pain points for its customers. For example, Drata, a compliance automation platform, uses StackOne to automate user access reviews, which require deeper and broader integrations than StackOne’s competitors were able to provide. Kinfolk, who is building AI Agents for People Operations, uses StackOne to equip their agents with real-time, bidirectional actions in the productivity and HR tools that their customers use. Across the board, I was overwhelmed by the effusive feedback from customers who raved about the product and support that they received.

We are thrilled to partner with Romain, Guillaume, and the rest of the StackOne team to create the universal interface for enterprise integrations and unlock the potential of AI agents worldwide.