Roni is a London-based investment principal who works with early and late-stage companies across frontier and enterprise technology sectors.

"I was lucky to grow up in Hong Kong. You're situated in the middle of so many channels of activity between the East and West. That vibrancy lends itself well to openness and curiosity, and from a young age, those values drove me to learn how technology can be a force for good in our world."

Before joining GV, Roni was an investor at Ant Financial's VC arm, Bace Capital, and global venture firm Vectr Ventures, where he focused on early-stage investments. He also served as a guest lecturer on food science at the University of Hong Kong.

Roni earned a BA in History from the University of Hong Kong.