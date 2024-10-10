Scope3 co-founders from left to right: Emma Mulitz, Brian O’Kelley, Anne Coghlan, Mike Freyberger. Photo: FRANCO VOGT

When we first invested in Scope3, it was clear the team had a unique approach to bring sustainability to the forefront of the digital media landscape. Now as the company expands its platform to tackle the environmental impact of AI, we are excited to deepen our partnership and lead its latest funding round.

At the heart of Scope3’s approach is a belief that sustainability doesn’t have to be a tradeoff for business success. By integrating AI measurement and optimization into its platform, Scope3 aims to simultaneously reduce both carbon footprints and costs. This dual focus on sustainability and ROI is what makes Scope3 such a compelling investment. The company is proving it’s possible to create a win-win scenario where companies can achieve their climate goals while driving performance improvements — and Scope3 can be the go-to partner for companies wanting to scale their AI capabilities efficiently.



Scope3 co-founders: CEO Brian O’Kelley and COO Anne Coghlan

Such a strategic direction could not come at a more critical time. The rapid adoption of AI technologies has led to an explosion in data center energy consumption, with projections indicating a significant rise in carbon emissions. On the business side, the latest CMO survey from Deloitte reports that 60% of marketing leaders are already using AI in their businesses. This rapid adoption creates a logical extension from marketing to AI, where we see a continuum of needs and services.

Leading the charge for Scope3 is co-founder and CEO Brian O'Kelley. Brian is legendary in the digital advertising arena: As co-founder and CEO of AppNexus, he built it into a leading ad tech platform AT&T acquired for nearly $2 billion. Previously, he led Right Media, and Yahoo acquired that business for nearly $850m.

As AI continues to permeate every aspect of business, the need for solutions to make these technologies more efficient will only grow. The Scope3 team has already developed an industry framework and a methodology to measure the environmental impact of the $1T advertising supply chain. Their collective experience and proven ability to execute give us confidence that they will not only meet but exceed their ambitious goals.

Scope3’s expansion into AI sustainability gives the company a first-mover advantage in what is set to be a massive market. Building a system of record to measure how efficient these models are and helping users and companies optimize without performance tradeoffs will be how businesses make progress.

Our renewed investment in Scope3 reflects our confidence in the team’s ability to drive meaningful change at a critical crossroads in technology. Now it’s not just contributing to a greener future; Scope3 is redefining what a responsible, forward-thinking company can do in today’s digital landscape.