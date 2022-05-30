Sangeen is a general partner at GV, focusing on AI investments. Sangeen is part of the boards at Harvey, OpenEvidence, and Vercel, and he led Sierra’s Series E. His other AI investments include Safe Superintelligence, Thinking Machines, and Hebbia.

Before joining GV, Sangeen was an investor with Founders Circle Capital, where he helped lead the firm’s investments in Databricks, Robinhood (IPO), Confluent (IPO), Segment (acquired by Twilio), UiPath (IPO), and Cohesity.

He spent over five years at Centerview Capital, where he sourced investments in Affirmed Networks (acquired by Microsoft) and Sauce Labs (acquired by TPG), and began his investment career at Summit Partners.