Sangeen is a general partner at GV, focusing on high-growth enterprise and fintech investments. He works with both early and late-stage startups, and his investments include Chronosphere, Courier, Lacework, and Medallion.

Before joining GV in 2021, Sangeen was an investor with Founders Circle Capital, where he helped lead the firm's investments in Attentive, Algolia, Cohesity, Confluent (IPO), Databricks, Segment (acquired by Twilio), Robinhood (IPO) and UiPath (IPO). He spent over five years at Centerview Capital, where he sourced investments in Affirmed Networks (acquired by Microsoft) and Sauce Labs (acquired by TPG) and began his investment career at Summit Partners.

Sangeen holds a B.S. in Economics and an MBA from the Wharton School.