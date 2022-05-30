Sangeen Zeb

General Partner

Sangeen Zeb

Sangeen Zeb

General Partner

Social

Investment Areas

AI

Location

Bay Area

Investment Areas

AI

Location

Bay Area

Investments

* Denotes exit

Sangeen is a general partner at GV, focusing on AI investments. Sangeen is part of the boards at Harvey, OpenEvidence, and Vercel, and he led Sierra’s Series E. His other AI investments include Safe Superintelligence, Thinking Machines, and Hebbia.

Before joining GV, Sangeen was an investor with Founders Circle Capital, where he helped lead the firm’s investments in Databricks, Robinhood (IPO), Confluent (IPO), Segment (acquired by Twilio), UiPath (IPO), and Cohesity.

He spent over five years at Centerview Capital, where he sourced investments in Affirmed Networks (acquired by Microsoft) and Sauce Labs (acquired by TPG), and began his investment career at Summit Partners.

Featuring Sangeen

What Makes a Category-Defining AI Company with Gabe Pereyra + Sangeen Zeb
Startup Grind
05/05/26
Anthropic Is the Center of the AI Orbit at HumanX Conference
Anthropic Is the Center of the AI Orbit at HumanX Conference
Bloomberg.com
04/09/26
Investors share what to remember while raising a Series A | TechCrunch
Investors share what to remember while raising a Series A | TechCrunch
TechCrunch
12/27/25
OpenEvidence Raises $200 Million for a ChatGPT for Medicine
OpenEvidence Raises $200 Million for a ChatGPT for Medicine
The New York Times
10/20/25
GV’s Sangeen Zeb on investing in AI unicorns like Harvey, Thinking Machines, and OpenEvidence
GV’s Sangeen Zeb on investing in AI unicorns like Harvey, Thinking Machines, and OpenEvidence
Fortune
09/24/25
How long can AI agents like Cursor keep burning cash? Investors are divided
How long can AI agents like Cursor keep burning cash? Investors are divided
PitchBook
08/22/25

Written by Sangeen

Sierra: Giving the Enterprise a Voice

The era of the enterprise agent is officially here, and Sierra is leading the way.

05/04/26
A conversation with OpenEvidence founder Zachary Zeigler

Achieving 80% Month-over-Month Growth by Embracing the Pain

01/13/26
OpenEvidence: The Leading AI App for Doctors
07/15/25
dope.security: Modern Cybersecurity for a New Era
03/22/23