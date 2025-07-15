OpenEvidence: The Leading AI App for Doctors

Medical knowledge doubles every 73 days. This means science is advancing faster than doctors can possibly keep up, creating a dangerous gap between breakthrough discoveries and actual patient treatment. When I first met Daniel Nadler, he told me something that stuck with me: 'This isn't just a technology problem—it's a human problem.' He was right, and OpenEvidence is the solution.

GV just led OpenEvidence's Series B, and I’m excited to join the board and support Daniel and team.

OpenEvidence is an AI-powered application that allows physicians to ask natural language questions and get immediate answers grounded in peer-reviewed medical evidence from sources like the New England Journal of Medicine and JAMA. The mission is simple but profound: organize and expand global medical knowledge so that every clinician can access the latest breakthrough discoveries at the moment of care.

What Daniel has built since launching in 2023 is staggering. OpenEvidence has seen adoption by doctors faster than any technology in history aside from the iPhone. In July of last year, OpenEvidence had ~358,000 physician consultations in one month. Last week they hit that same number—in a single day. Today, it's used by more than 40% of physicians in the United States, who log in daily, on average. The patient impact is extraordinary: 1 in 3 Americans this year were treated by a physician using the platform.

This explosive adoption speaks to the incredible product-market fit, but it’s also a result of Daniel’s unorthodox DTC (Direct to Clinician) approach. You don't pay, you just start using it. Instead of trying to sell into huge medical institutions, he's letting practitioners use it for free and building adoption from the ground up. Word of mouth is responsible for much of their growth, which has allowed them to be the most capital efficient of the breakout AI applications GV has been tracking.

Daniel's history with GV goes back much further than mine—we were early investors in his first company, Kensho, in 2013.

During my first meeting with Daniel, I wanted to invest immediately. But what really sealed it for me was the shared enthusiasm from our life sciences team. My colleagues in life sciences are doctors and researchers by training, and they started hearing about OpenEvidence from colleagues at medical institutions nationwide. After trying it themselves, they realized OpenEvidence was nailing answers that other platforms couldn't match. Krishna Yeshwant, a physician who co-leads our life sciences investment team, started using it daily, replacing tools he'd relied on for years.

The defining moment came in Daniel's living room. Krishna and my colleagues from Cambridge arrived for what was supposed to be a 90-minute meeting. Six of us spent the entire day with Daniel, and by the end of the evening offered to invest on the spot. What drew us in wasn't just the product—it was Daniel himself. He's that rare founder who isn't motivated by the same things as most people. His fear isn't failure; it's not achieving true greatness. Daniel is building something that compounds forever, and is already starting to be accessed by healthcare professionals around the globe, and that obsession with legendary outcomes is exactly what we look for.

Daniel's history with GV goes back much further than mine—we were early investors in his first company, Kensho, in 2013. That relationship and track record made this decision even more compelling.

Daniel has secured partnerships with the American Medical Association, the New England Journal of Medicine, and the Mayo Clinic. He was also named to the TIME100 Health list as one of the most influential people in global health.

OpenEvidence is freeing physicians from drowning in exponentially growing medical knowledge, so they can focus on what matters most: caring for patients. This is the fastest-growing healthcare application ever built, and we're just getting started.

GV is grateful to partner with Daniel and the entire OpenEvidence team as they build the future of medical information access.