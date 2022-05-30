Tom Hulme

Managing Partner

Tom Hulme

Tom Hulme

Managing Partner

Social

Investments

* Denotes exit

Tom Hulme’s eclectic career mirrors his broad range of interests: he worked as a teacher in a rural Muslim school in Tanzania, studied physics at university, founded an engineering startup, manufactured performance automobiles, and led one of the world’s most respected design teams to build a platform for social good.

“Having scaled companies and products up fast, and on a couple of occasions down, I have a deep empathy for founders,” he explains. “My goal now as an investor is to empower entrepreneurs to have as much impact as possible over long time horizons.”

As GV’s head of Europe and co-lead of the tech investing team globally, Tom brings an innate curiosity to startups across fintech, enterprise, AI, science and consumer applications. “When I meet with companies, I concurrently look through the lenses of tech, design, and business to understand what might be possible,” he says. “Counter-intuitively, I am often looking for — and most excited by — the hardest part of business and ask why the team might have an unfair advantage in making progress against it. Viewing an opportunity only through one specific lens makes it harder to form a balanced perspective.”

Previously, Tom was design director at IDEO, where he ran the firm’s startup efforts globally and founded OpenIDEO, an open innovation platform on which over 300,000 users from more than 170 countries solve social good challenges.

Before IDEO, Tom was managing director of Marcos, a British sports car manufacturer; he also founded Magnom, a magnetic filter startup. Tom’s filter designs have been widely used in Formula One cars, superbikes, agricultural equipment, and central heating systems.

Tom has been an angel investor in over 30 companies. He was a founding investor in MileIQ (acquired by Microsoft), Divimove (acquired by Fremantle), GoCardless, Cliqz (acquired by Burda), Llustre (acquired by Fab), Massive Health (acquired by Jawbone), Nested, Tray.io, Lendable and MoveGuides. Long-term relationships are key, he says. “Some of my best investment opportunities come from founders I backed 15 years ago.”

Tom has been recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He has been featured in Wired UK’s Top 100 Digital Power Brokers and the Evening Standard’s list of London’s 1000 Most Influential People. He also serves as an advisor to the British government and MoD, is a Reservist, and he received an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honors in 2025 for Services to the Military.

Tom earned a first-class bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Bristol and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he received the Baker Scholar Award of high distinction. He also received an honorary doctorate in Design from the University of the Arts London.

Featuring Tom

Apple’s second biggest acquisition ever is an AI company that listens to ‘silent speech’
The Verge
01/29/26
GV Bets Big On ‘AI Magic’ — Even When It Competes With Alphabet
GV Bets Big On ‘AI Magic’ — Even When It Competes With Alphabet
Crunchbase News
07/30/25
Tom Hulme on TBPN
TBPN
03/19/26
Why Alphabet’s VC arm has doubled down on Europe
Why Alphabet’s VC arm has doubled down on Europe
Financial Times
03/18/26
SolveAI, at eight months old, raises $50 million to take on the AI coding tool race
SolveAI, at eight months old, raises $50 million to take on the AI coding tool race
Fortune
02/25/26
Investors Go Hard for Voice AI With a String of Big January Deals
Investors Go Hard for Voice AI With a String of Big January Deals
newcomer.co
02/10/26
What to Watch in 2026
Generalist
01/09/26
Chatbots find their voice as audio assistants rise
Reuters
12/26/25
Why Big Investors Are All Ears For Voice AI Startups
Why Big Investors Are All Ears For Voice AI Startups
Crunchbase News
09/10/25
Tom Hulme & Stan Boland: Lessons from Jensen Huang & How to Fix the UK Tech Ecosystem
Tom Hulme & Stan Boland: Lessons from Jensen Huang & How to Fix the UK Tech Ecosystem
20VC
04/10/25
Tom Hulme on how AI is changing the approach to innovation
Tom Hulme on how AI is changing the approach to innovation
Insurtech Insights
03/25/25

Written by Tom

Recursive Superintelligence: Why Self-Improving AI is the Next Frontier

Recursive is building an open-ended architecture that teaches AI to improve its own codebase.

05/13/26
A Celebration of Human Intelligence Across Europe and Israel

These stories reflect a region that is no longer just "catching up" to Silicon Valley, but setting its own pace.

03/18/26
Carl Pei: Reinventing Consumer Tech At Warp Speed

How the CEO of Nothing is building the fastest growing smartphone brand on the planet

03/18/26
Guy Podjarny: Remaking Software Development for the AI Era with Tessl

Tessl is at the forefront of a once-in-a-generation AI shift in how code gets created.

03/18/26
Daniel Schreiber: Modernizing a Trillion-Dollar Industry

How Lemonade became a global insurance company

03/18/26
Making Technology Disappear: The promise of Q.ai as they join Apple

By joining Apple, Q’s technology has the potential to reach billions of people.

01/29/26
Vidu Shanmugarajah is our newest General Partner

How Vidu’s first-principles investing and supportive approach helped shape GV’s European presence

09/25/25
Hello World: Why Conversational Computing Is the New Tech Revolution

The way we interact with technology is on the brink of its biggest transformation yet.

09/05/25
How AI Gets Smart: Insights on Models, Markets, and Hurdles from DeepMind
07/28/25
Is Code Dead & The $1B Solo Startup Myth - 5 AI Realities with Tessl's Guy Podjarny
03/27/25
Welcoming Elena Sakach to GV
05/20/24
Our Next Chapter in Europe: Welcoming Luna Schmid
02/07/23