Congratulations, Veza!

ServiceNow’s intent to acquire Veza is an important milestone for a company that set out to solve one of the hardest problems in security: understanding “who can do what on which data?” across sprawling, hybrid enterprise environments. It is also a testament to founders Tarun Thakur, Maohua Lu, and Rob Whitcher’s vision and leadership, and to the extraordinary work of the Veza team in building an AI‑native identity security platform now recognized as core to the modern enterprise stack.​

When GV led Veza’s Series B in 2021, the attraction was clear: Tarun and the team were early in recognizing that authorization—not just authentication—would be the defining control layer for data and AI‑driven systems. Veza’s authorization‑first, metadata‑driven approach gave customers unified visibility into identities and permissions for both human and machine accounts, enabling them to implement least‑privilege access and strengthen compliance and incident response in a measurable way.​

Tarun has always combined deep technical insight with a grounded appreciation for customer reality, which showed up in Veza’s ability to win and serve nearly 200 global enterprise customers across banking, hospitality, and FMCG while scaling to around 230 employees worldwide.

In today’s AI landscape—where data is more valuable than ever, and both human and AI agents are proliferating—identity security has become a strategic priority, not a niche category. Veza’s Access Graph was built to understand human and agent permissions at scale, and forms the foundation for Intelligent Access. ServiceNow already powers critical workflows across IT, security, and operations; bringing Veza’s identity and authorization intelligence into that platform is a logical next step in helping customers connect “who has access” directly to how they detect, prioritize, and remediate risk.​

With today’s news of ServiceNow’s intent to acquire Veza, it underscores the importance of the category Veza helped define and the scale of what Tarun and the team have built in just 5 years’ time. Everyone at GV is grateful to have been a partner on this journey, and while this chapter is closing, we’re thrilled for Tarun and the Veza team as they begin a new one with one of the foundational enterprise software companies in the world.