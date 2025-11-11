Everything Is Catching a Vibe

We’re going to start sharing a view of some of the messy musings, experimentations, and water cooler conversations coming from the consumer team at GV. We’ll put on display some experiences that capture our imagination but also scare us a bit. Non-formal, hopefully timely — let’s have some fun.

Today’s features:

Sora History: a TikTok account with Sora/Veo videos depicting historical events.

Wabi: mini apps based on your taste, habits, and context.

History Class Just Got a Whole Lot Cooler

(History recreations are just the tip of something larger in AI-infused learning.)

Imagine a history lesson where the signing of the Declaration of Independence is recreated with stunning, cinematic fidelity, instantly customized to your preference. Thanks to powerful text-to-video models like Sora and Veo, this future is closer than you think.

Sora’s recreation of the signing of the Declaration of Independence

While novelty accounts are currently recreating historical events, the real potential is in education. This technology offers a mouthwatering future for learning:

Personalized Immersion: Videos could be instantly tailored by grade level (e.g., a cartoon aesthetic for younger students) or even by individual interest (“Explain the Treaty of Versailles in a Minecraft style”).

Videos could be instantly tailored by grade level (e.g., a cartoon aesthetic for younger students) or even by individual interest (“Explain the Treaty of Versailles in a Minecraft style”). Beyond the Textbook: This customizable approach doesn’t stop at history; it extends to chemistry explanations, math tutorials, and the creation of synthetic, Bill Nye-esque influencers to guide students.

Someone should (and likely will) make an app that does this. Start with history, add other edu verticals, and layer in real-time interactivity. “Duolingo meets a personalized History Channel.”

History with Sora is just one of many TikTok accounts recreating historical events

The ‘Vibe Check’ App Store: Meet VibeApps

(Iffy quality today, but that could change soon.)

The traditional app store is not going anywhere today, but it is starting to get a serious challenge. The next evolution in software is moving away from static, one-size-fits-all downloads toward personalized, contextualized programs: “VibeApps.”

Forward-thinking companies are already building “vibe-coded” mini-apps and experiences that align with a user’s specific taste, habits, and environment. This signals a Generative UI on steroids — a potential future where software is less “installed” and more “generated” to fit the moment.

The Generative Endgame: The ultimate vision is a system where an application is created on demand based entirely on a user’s context (e.g., “I need a dinner recipe that uses three ingredients I have in the fridge and inspired by a 90s alt-rock playlist”).

The ultimate vision is a system where an application is created on demand based entirely on a user’s context (e.g., “I need a dinner recipe that uses three ingredients I have in the fridge and inspired by a 90s alt-rock playlist”). The Trillion-Dollar Shakeup?: This impending shift dramatically expands the app-building community to everyone, upending the trillion-dollar app ecosystem and potentially spawning entirely new operating systems built around contextual, generative software.

We are already seeing app hubs tied to hardware (à la GV portfolio company Nothing’s Essential Apps) and new OS’s built entirely around generative apps (Wabi, which recently announced a pre-seed round).

Essential Apps are built by and for Nothing device users

(just one example of how VibeApps could change the app store game)

Here’s a fun thought experiment: what if there existed an experimental app store for the GenAI era. Think: built from the ground up for VibeApp creators and existing platforms (e.g. Lovable, Emergent, Rork, etc.) with an emphasis on core fundamentals and strengths: discovery, security, and tooling/infra (including the latest vibe coding models to build with). Food for thought.

Today’s article is brought to you by your friendly, neighborhood consumer team at GV. Down to kick the tires on any of the above? Hit us up at consumer@gv.com.