Guild.ai: Sharing Intelligence, Not Just Code

I’m excited to offer a peek into one of the most compelling new companies in the AI era. We’ve already seen the potential for AI to revolutionize software development but the new tools have also fragmented the process and isolated developers. It’s ironic that such powerful tools lead to developers repeating each other’s work millions of times over. Guild.ai will bring maturity, collaboration, and scale to AI-era development and we are thrilled at GV to partner with the team from company formation and as the lead of the Series Seed.

Every major shift in the history of software development has further enabled developers to build and apply their craft on top of more broadly shared code and tools. Founder James Everingham and the amazing team have built these kinds of tools at scale and are enabling this next shift. Just as the open source movement transformed development by sharing code, Guild.ai is creating the environment to share intelligence. This means engineers can build, share, and collaborate on specialized agents.

I’ve seen first hand the power of large teams leveraging shared tooling and the world’s open source code to move faster while also reducing risk. Guild.ai is the revolution of the AI era and is flipping the script from individuals repeatedly writing code and agents in isolation to an association of the world’s builders sharing their craft, agents, tools, and code.

With an incredible team of like-minded engineers, we’re thrilled to support Guild.ai on their audacious mission to pioneer the AI-era system for human-agent development collaboration.