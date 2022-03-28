Metaview: The Power of Vertical AI in Hiring

As an investor partnering with high growth companies, I’ve seen firsthand how pivotal hiring decisions are for a company’s growth, and yet how notoriously time-consuming and imprecise the process can be. Traditional hiring, despite its high stakes, is plagued by poorly defined criteria, bias, and low accountability. In parallel, the rapid rise of AI is fundamentally reshaping how companies operate, and the hiring process is an area ripe for this disruption.

That’s why we’re thrilled to announce our lead investment in Metaview’s $35 million Series B round. Metaview is building the world’s leading AI platform for hiring. The initial wedge is Metaview’s ‘AI Scribe’; a recruiting-specific note-taker that uses LLMs to analyze interview conversations, offer detailed feedback, and deliver critical insights to help companies make better hiring decisions. To date, Metaview has captured over three million interviews, building a proprietary, context-rich dataset that uniquely positions it to develop vertical AI tailored to hiring workflows.

Co-founders Siadhal Magos and Shahriar Tajbakhsh both observed the critical gap in hiring data in their former roles at Uber and Palantir respectively. What excited me was the depth of their passion to change how hiring is done, combined with an approach to building products that is rooted in velocity and continuous learning. Their radical customer centricity has allowed them to build a best in class product for hiring and build deep trust with their users.

Metaview has already demonstrated strong traction, with over 2,500 customers across a range of industries, including Deel, Brex, Deliveroo, and KellyOGC with users saving hours on hiring workflows using Metaview’s product.

I spoke with numerous Metaview customers, ranging from fast-growing tech companies to established multinationals and recruiting agencies. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Users consistently described the product as "magical.” Beyond removing the ‘undifferentiated heavy lifting’ from hiring work, teams using Metaview can compare what candidates actually said with what they set out to find, adding a layer of insight that hiring has long lacked. In addition to getting their feedback, I asked them whether, if given the chance, they would invest. 100% of them said yes.

From this base, Metaview aims to build an AI platform that reinvents hiring workflows, and ultimately recognizes talent better than humans. Metaview’s product offering currently consists of an AI Notetaker (automatically captures and structures interview notes tailored to the role, stage and scorecard); AI Reports (a fully customizable reporting engine for optimizing the hiring funnel, including AI Answers, an always-on assistant); and AI Job Posts (generates and maintains job descriptions so teams can launch new searches in seconds instead of days). Looking ahead, we’re excited about their plans to grow their team, open a new San Francisco office, and accelerate their roadmap to deliver on the full potential of AI in hiring.

We believe Metaview is not just building a product; they are building the intelligent infrastructure for the future of hiring. Their deep understanding of the domain, combined with AI purpose built for hiring and an evangelical customer base, makes them a truly exceptional company, and we at GV are excited to be a part of their journey.