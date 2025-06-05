Turning Social Engagement into Sales: Why We Invested in Nectar Social

Social is no longer just a marketing channel. It’s where brand affinity is built, product feedback surfaces instantly, and customer conversations convert into sales. Yet many companies still manage social media reactively, relying on screenshots, spreadsheets, and tools that were never designed for today’s scale or speed.

That’s why we’re excited to announce our investment in Nectar Social, the first agentic social commerce platform built specifically for the new attention economy.

Co-founders and sisters Misbah and Farah Uraizee, former Meta product and engineering leaders, saw firsthand how brands struggled to manage community engagement, even as one-to-one conversations were driving far higher conversion than public content. As Misbah explains, we’re seeing “the collapse of the traditional marketing funnel.” Gen Z and Gen Alpha now shop through social search, comments, and DMs--not through ads or websites. Brands need a new kind of infrastructure.

Nectar Social isn’t just a better tool; it’s a new operating model for the next era of brand-customer interactions.

Nectar Social delivers exactly that: a unified command center that turns organic social into a revenue engine. It combines real-time social listening, community management, and direct response tools, enabling teams to engage, convert, and measure everything in one place. Its AI co-pilots boost productivity by handling routine interactions and accelerating purchase decisions through fast, personalized responses.

By connecting every social interaction to purchase data, Nectar builds rich customer profiles that show who is driving both engagement and revenue. Early customers include OLIPOP, Jones Road Beauty, and Solawave, and the results are already strong.

Nectar Social isn’t just a better tool; it’s a new operating model for the next era of brand-customer interactions. An entirely new kind of infrastructure. We’re proud to back Misbah, Farah, and their team as they build the social operating system for modern commerce: personal, proactive, measurable, and built for conversion.