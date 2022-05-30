David Schenkein

General Partner

David Schenkein

David Schenkein

General Partner

Social

Investment Areas

Life Sciences

Location

Cambridge, MA

Investment Areas

Life Sciences

Location

Cambridge, MA

Investments

* Denotes exit

Dr. David Schenkein has spent his career trying to positively impact the lives of patients and their families in need – as a physician, through drug development, and as an investor in the next generation of health startups. David leads GV’s life science investment team, where his interests include therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, novel care delivery systems, and payer innovation.

David has been a hematologist and medical oncologist for over 30 years, and his focus has always been on people and impact. “As a doctor, I started by working with one patient and their family at a time,” he says. “When I transitioned into developing new medicines, I could see the effects of helping tens of thousands of patients around the globe. So today, I’m working with companies that maximize impact across all aspects of healthcare. For me, there is nothing more exciting than that.”

Before joining GV, David spent ten years as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where he remains as a director. He also served as senior vice president of clinical hematology/oncology at Genentech. David was responsible for numerous successful oncology drug approvals and led the medical and scientific strategies for their BioOncology portfolio. While at Genentech, he also served as an adjunct clinical professor of medical oncology at Stanford University School of Medicine. Before Genentech, David was the senior vice president of clinical research at Millennium Pharmaceuticals, overseeing the clinical development and worldwide approval of Velcade, a first-in-class cancer therapy now approved to treat multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“When I think of all the medicines I’ve had the good fortune to work on, what’s most meaningful to me is the number of patients those medicines have helped,” he explains. “The first drug I ever worked on was Velcade, a frontline treatment that continues to help patients worldwide since its approval 20 years ago.”

Dr. Schenkein holds a B.A. in chemistry from Wesleyan University and an M.D. from the State University of New York Upstate Medical School. He currently serves as an adjunct attending physician in hematology at Tufts Medical Center and is on the board of directors of Denali Therapeutics, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Treeline Biosciences, Prime Medicine, Aera Therapeutics, and Leyden Labs.

Featuring David

Veteran biotech executive sees a wave of M&A coming — and a commercial future for gene editing
Veteran biotech executive sees a wave of M&A coming — and a commercial future for gene editing
STAT
11/21/25
Investing in Biotech: David Schenkein on The Long Run
Investing in Biotech: David Schenkein on The Long Run
Timmerman Report
01/02/25
Biotech vets raise $67M to develop targeted activators for cancer
Biotech vets raise $67M to develop targeted activators for cancer
Endpoints News
05/02/24
Exclusive: GV’s David Schenkein turns to a familiar face at Novartis for his latest recruit as entrepreneur-in-residence
Exclusive: GV’s David Schenkein turns to a familiar face at Novartis for his latest recruit as entrepreneur-in-residence
Endpoints News
06/07/22
Biotech Roundtable: How to Invest in Medicine’s Future
Biotech Roundtable: How to Invest in Medicine’s Future
Barrons
10/01/19
Google's Venture Firm Taps Biotech Veteran in Life-Sciences Push
Google's Venture Firm Taps Biotech Veteran in Life-Sciences Push
Bloomberg.com
02/11/19

Written by David

Aera Therapeutics: Akin Akinc on Building a Biotech Company and Breaking Barriers in Genomic Medicine
07/19/23
Prime Medicine’s IPO: Moving Gene Editing Forward
10/24/22
Ben Robbins is Our Newest General Partner
07/28/22
Welcoming Biotech Executive Cathy Friedman to GV
01/06/22
Prime Medicine’s Keith Gottesdiener on the Promise of Gene Editing
07/13/21
Biotech Leader Dan Lynch Joins the GV Life Sciences Team
04/26/21
Leyden Labs’ Unconventional Approach to Pandemic Preparedness with Intranasal Medicine
03/25/21
Dr. Richard Scheller on Scientific Rigor, Genetics, and the Evolution of Drug Development
12/11/20
Richard Scheller on COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthroughs
12/08/20
Encoded Therapeutics and the Drive to End Pediatric Epilepsy
07/22/20