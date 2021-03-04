At just 26, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga knows a lot about keeping secrets. This former lead software engineer at Uber and Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree has made it his mission to take the headache out of secrets management for developers. As he explained to Forbes, "Every developer has been burned at some point by managing environment variables and secrets. From accidental leaks to outages and broken local builds, there are tons of ways manually managing environment variables could lead to a painful and costly experience."

Developers have to juggle an ever-increasing number of APIs and third-party services, which means managing an increasingly complex set of API keys, SSH keys, database URLs, and private certificates. Historically, developers have been able to keep track of these secrets manually — that's now becoming too cumbersome of a process. At Doppler, Brian and the team set out to build a developer-friendly secrets management tool designed for the challenges of safely managing confidential information in the modern world of agile development.

"Brian is relentless, strategic, adaptive — exactly the kind of product-focused founder that GV is proud to back."

I first met Brian through friends in the developer community who raved about how Doppler's intuitive central hub pulls all of an organization's environment variables into one place. As we got to know each other, I was struck by how acutely he listens to developer feedback and iterates based on this input. Brian is relentless, strategic, adaptive — exactly the kind of product-focused founder that GV is proud to back. I'm happy to lead Doppler's latest $6.5 million round. We look forward to supporting Brian and his team as they continue to redefine this space.