Backing MokN: Active Identity Recovery for Global Enterprises

With the rise of AI, humans are the biggest vulnerability at most organisations. Phishing has graduated from clumsy scams to believable, infinitely customisable attacks, and as a result credentials are being stolen at unprecedented scale.

Most defenses against credential theft are reactive, not proactive. Security teams monitor the dark web for stolen credentials, which typically surface only after an attack has already been attempted. And the traditional decoys meant to lure attackers in only spring once someone has already breached the perimeter. In both cases, the defender learns too late.

MokN's "Phish-Back" approach inverts this and creates a new category of Active Identity Protection. We at GV are delighted to lead their Series A, and I’m excited to join the board.

A credentials-based attack usually begins the same way: the attacker scans for entry points and tries to log in with stolen credentials. MokN deploys realistic decoy access points that mirror an organisation's genuine external login portals (corporate VPN infrastructure, firewall gateways, etc.). The moment an attacker enters stolen login details into a MokN Bait, the platform captures the attempt, validates the threat, and triggers an automated recovery workflow. The attacker has been Phished Back.

When I first met founder Gautier Bugeon, what struck me was his obsession with the problem. A former SOC manager and pen tester, he built the product he wished he’d had after experiencing firsthand how devastating a major credential compromise could be during his previous cybersecurity operations experience. The CISOs we spoke to in diligence echoed that sentiment: every one had a story of an attack stopped in its tracks by MokN's Baits, and the enthusiasm for the product across the customer base is hard to overstate.

Whilst elegant, Baits is only the start for MokN. The team is building a platform to define the category of Active Identity Recovery. We're thrilled to partner with MokN as they give enterprises a proactive edge against identity-based threats and accelerate their global go-to-market.