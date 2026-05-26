The Talent Multiplier: Why EQ is the Most Important Metric on Your Hiring Rubric

You can teach a new hire a tech stack. You can train them on your go-to-market motion, comms cadence or “choose your favorite tactical skill!”. But good luck training away a fundamental lack of self-awareness!

In the venture world, we often see companies scale their headcount at the expense of their culture. This is almost always a hiring problem. Most interview panels are designed to assess skills, yet research shows that the #1 reason executives fail after being hired isn't a lack of technical ability, it’s low emotional intelligence.

Stop Asking "Ghost Questions"

The biggest mistake leaders make is asking questions that produce rehearsed, low-signal answers. If you ask, "Are you a good communicator?" or "How do you handle conflict?", you aren't measuring EQ. You’re measuring how well the candidate prepared for the interview.

To get to the truth, you need to be situational and specific. High-EQ leaders remember their failures in high definition. They don’t just tell you what happened; they tell you how they felt and, more importantly, how they made others feel.

The EQ Red Flags Most People Miss

Red flags are rarely individual stories or soundbites; they are subtle patterns that emerge across an interview loop. Here is what I’ve learned to watch out for after years at Adobe, Rubrik, and now GV:

The Hero Narrative: In every story of failure, they were the hero and the problem was caused by someone else. High-EQ people always name their own part in a mess, take responsibility and share what they learned with others.

Contempt vs. Curiosity: How do they talk about "difficult" former colleagues? If they speak with contempt rather than curiosity, they see people as obstacles to be removed rather than puzzles to be solved.

The "Waitstaff" Rule: Watch how a candidate treats the people in subordinate or support positions. How do they interact with the coordinator or the person setting up the Zoom? If they are brilliant with the CEO but dismissive to the assistant, that is exactly who they are when the stakes are low.

Systematizing the Filter: The Panel

EQ assessment shouldn't be a "gut feeling,” especially as AI-driven interview prep makes candidates even more polished. I always recommend assigning "EQ Ownership" to one specific person on the interview loop. They don’t talk about the content of the job at all, they ask behavioral questions and monitor emotional tone and ownership when recounting stories.

Another high-leverage move is to include someone junior in the panel. Senior candidates often "code-switch" depending on the status of the person across from them. A candidate who is dismissive of a junior employee is showing you exactly how they will treat their own team once the "honeymoon phase" of the new job ends.

You can also add EQ to your reference checks. Not 'Was she a good leader?' Instead: 'How did she handle being wrong? How did she respond to team members in distress?' References have hopefully had plenty of experience interacting with the candidate, and can give you a better sense of their emotional range and how they have shown up in a variety of everyday situations.

Hire the Pattern, Not the Performance

The interview is a high-stakes performance. But leadership happens in the small, unguarded moments. When you debrief your panel, don't just ask "Can they do the job?" Ask:

“Did they make you feel heard?” “How did they handle being pushed back on or challenged?” “Did they show genuine curiosity about our team’s struggles, or just our wins?”

At the leadership level, EQ is the difference between a person who fills a role and a person who multiplies the talent around them.



