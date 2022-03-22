In the last 20 years or so, many new cancer treatments have emerged that provide greater precision and targeting of cancer cells.

In the last 20 years or so, many new cancer treatments have emerged that provide greater precision and targeting of cancer cells. Today, we have a better understanding of the genetic components of cancer. Through novel technology and cutting-edge science, we’re now able to understand how the accumulation of molecular alterations in the genome leads to the coding of proteins that can promote uncontrolled cell division. New treatments are emerging at the genetic and molecular level, along with novel approaches to targeting the new microenvironment that cancers create.

For our latest episode of Theory and Practice, we explored the future of cancer medicine, and there’s no better leader to turn to for that discussion than Dr. Jay Bradner. Since 2016, he’s been president of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, where he leads the discovery and development of life-changing therapies to benefit patients.

As with many of our guests on Theory and Practice, his expertise covers more than one discipline. He was a professor at Harvard Medical School, where he worked with patients who had hematological cancers; he then took further training in organic chemistry and chemical biology. This experience laid the foundation for him to become a drug hunter in the daunting quest to find new medicines.

It’s not surprising that at every stage of his career, Jay has been able to rally those around him to pursue transformative science. It’s inspiring to hear his perspectives on where we are in the fight against cancer today, and the therapeutics we’re most optimistic about for tomorrow. Please tune in to this episode to hear more about this area of medicine brimming with possibilities.

Subscribe and listen to Theory and Practice on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.