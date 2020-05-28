When I first met ThousandEyes co-founders Mohit Lad and Ricardo Oliveira in 2015, I immediately knew they were the kind of entrepreneurs that I love to support. They are technical, curious, and intensely focused on addressing a deep enterprise pain point: increasingly, CIOs and CTOs are concerned about their lack of visibility into cloud applications and third-party services. ThousandEyes resolves this by providing a view across every network an organization relies upon. In 2016, I jumped at the chance to work with this team.

ThousandEyes CEO Mohit Lad and co-founder and CTO Ricardo Oliveira

Fast forward to today, and ThousandEyes has built a broad customer base that delivers a comprehensive, collectively-powered view of the internet. Because of the growth of distributed workforces, this is a significant and timely development. More large enterprises will depend on network intelligence to improve digital experiences. ThousandEyes has the team and technology needed to light the way.

It has been a privilege to partner with Mohit, Ricardo, and the entire team as they built ThousandEyes to this point. Please join me in congratulating them on their continued success as a part of the Cisco family.