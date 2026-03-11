Translucent AI: Healthcare’s Financial OS

We are excited to announce that GV is leading the Series A for Translucent, a company dedicated to modernizing the financial infrastructure of the healthcare industry. US healthcare spending exceeded $5T in 2024, yet the hospitals and physician services that account for half of that spend remain under immense financial pressure. Against a backdrop where nearly 40% of hospitals are operating at negative margins and rural facilities face increasing risks of closure, the need for purpose-built financial technology has never been more urgent.

Operating a hospital or medical practice today requires a manual, time-consuming orchestration across disconnected systems—from general ledgers and ERPs to EHRs and pharmacy management. Before any meaningful FP&A work can begin, finance teams must spend hours wrangling and cleaning data from these upstream sources. This friction often prevents critical ad hoc analyses from ever starting, leaving healthcare leaders without the real-time visibility needed to manage complex margins effectively.

Our conviction in Translucent stems from dozens of interviews with clinical and finance operators who confirmed that the financial side of healthcare has been grossly underserved. Currently, hospitals often spend millions on consultants for point-in-time benchmarking that quickly becomes obsolete.

Translucent changes this dynamic by providing a platform designed to be healthcare’s "financial operating system," deploying AI agents to continuously monitor P&L performance, labor costs, and service line profitability. Their AI agents generate comprehensive reports on financial and operating metrics, then provide alerting around potential improvements in staffing, clinical operations and vendor contracts that help hospitals stay on-budget or better. Finance teams now have the ability to conduct ad hoc analyses for which they rarely had the bandwidth before, enabling much more responsive and real-time optimization of operations.

Helping hospitals stay in business requires more than good technology—it requires a team that understands how hospitals actually operate. Jack has run technology and financial operations across multi-billion-dollar provider organizations, including as CIO and CPTO at ChenMed, CIO at Springfield Clinic, and regional CIO/tech leader at Mount Sinai. That operating experience shapes everything about how Translucent is built, from the data model to the agent logic to the way they engage with customers. Their team in NYC is high-energy and hardworking, but also understated and mature, matching the seriousness and gravity of their mission: to help hospitals stay in business.

At GV, our portfolio speaks to our conviction in the potential for agentic AI to transform financial operations (Stripe, Ramp, Basis, DualEntry) as well as major vertical markets (Harvey, Hebbia, OpenEvidence, Rilla, Tennr, Toast). We are delighted to lead Translucent’s Series A, welcome them to the GV family and join them on their essential mission.