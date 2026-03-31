Breaking the Text Barrier

Today’s Features:

Heywa : Replaces chatbot text replies with AI-generated visual stories

murmur : Helps you practice difficult phone conversations with AI

Fort : A fitness wearable that automatically tracks strength training

Lemonpod: Your daily life recap, narrated as a personal AI podcast

The era of the "text box prison" is finally showing signs of cracking. While chat interfaces currently dominate the landscape — with ChatGPT reaching 900 million weekly active users — the industry is beginning to pivot toward more intuitive, multimodal, and dynamic paradigms. From visual storytelling to even new wearables, here are the emerging trends working to reshape how we interact with artificial intelligence.

Escaping the Text Box: Visual and Dynamic Interfaces

The next phase of generative AI UX is moving toward stories-first experiences.

Heywa : This tool replaces standard chatbot text with AI-generated visual stories, signaling a shift toward more engaging user experiences.

Dynamic Interfaces: The ultimate goal should be an AI system that automatically morphs into a custom app interface tailored to a user's specific, real-time needs.

Contextual Skins: To start, AI could utilize curated UX templates that change based on trending use cases or cultural moments, such as a Vietnam-tailored travel guide that activates upon arrival in Hanoi.

Anyone building something like the above?

Heywa generates visual experiences based on your questions.

Voice AI is evolving past basic dictation and general assistants. Thanks to faster, more human-sounding real-time conversational APIs, we are seeing the rise of verticalized voice apps tailored to specific human experiences.

Practice Makes Perfect: Apps like murmur allow users to practice difficult phone calls or high-stakes conversations with AI.

Language Learning: The voice interface is the perfect match when it comes to language learning and there are a handful of apps that have harnessed the opportunity here from Univext to LanguaTalk

Coaching for everything: “Talking it out” is a common practice for problem solving and working through issues. Apps abound, whether they are providing talk therapy sessions through apps like Sonia or providing dating advice through simulated dates by SmoothTalk.

Niche Opportunities: The voice interface is your oyster, with potential for dedicated AI coaches for fitness, interview prep, and even singing.

murmur is like ChatGPT voice mode, but for practicing tough convos.

AI is beginning to transform the mundane morning brief into engaging, viral-ready media. Instead of scrolling through calendar Jenga towers or dense documents, users are opting for personalized recaps.

Lemonpod : This service narrates your daily life — integrated with your email, calendar, and docs — as a personal AI podcast.

Multimedia Briefs: Future iterations could deliver daily updates as comics, action movie clips, or memes, making Personal Intelligence feel unique to the individual.

Lemonpod gives you a daily pod about your life.



Sensor-Led AI: Hardware to Capture the Physical World

While LLMs have mastered the art of conversation, they often remain blind to the physical world. And while wearables like the Apple Watch and Oura have mastered cardio and sleep tracking, strength training remains a significant data gap. Fort Wearable is a YC-backed company that uses motion sensors to automatically track reps, sets, and rest periods without manual logging. Who knew the weight room would present as a new AI frontier?

Fort tracks reps, sets, and rest periods using motion sensors.

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Today’s article is brought to you by your friendly, neighborhood consumer team at GV. Down to kick the tires on any of the above? Hit us up at consumer@gv.com.