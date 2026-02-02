From Moonshot to Main Street: GV’s New Chapter with Waymo

There is a specific kind of magic that happens when a “Moonshot” finally hits “Main Street.” I’ve had the privilege of watching Waymo grow from a bold, experimental idea in a Mountain View lab to a fleet of vehicles gracefully navigating the complex streets of San Francisco, Phoenix, and beyond. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that GV is officially starting a new ride, participating in Waymo’s latest funding round.

GV CEO & Managing Partner David Krane

For the team at GV, this investment is a major milestone in our long-standing thesis to foster innovation in the transportation of both people and things. We’ve invested in urban mobility since our earliest days, winning substantial positions in Uber, Lime and Urban Engines, and have continued that journey backing autonomous breakthroughs like Zipline and Blue Water Autonomy. Waymo represents the ultimate realization of this vision: a future where the passenger experience is safer, more accessible, and frankly, more delightful than we ever imagined.

Members of the Bay Area GV Team with a Waymo vehicle

Today is another marquee win for the GV team! Waymo is no longer just proving a concept; they are scaling this magical consumer experience globally. With 14 million rides in 2025 alone and a safety record that has now surpassed human driving—achieving a 90% reduction in serious injury crashes— this technology has become a vital service that a growing base of enthusiastic riders rely on daily. It’s a privilege to support a team that is not only deploying the most advanced manifestation of AI in the physical world but is doing so with a deep, primary commitment to safety. We can’t wait for riders in 20 new cities to experience the magic in 2026!

Beyond the incredible adoption and customer experience, what makes me so confident in this next chapter is the extraordinary partnership at the helm. Tekedra Mawakana has provided a masterclass in commercialization, navigating the intricate world of global consumer technology and policy to build the trust necessary for mass adoption. Alongside her, Dmitri Dolgov, one of the original founders of the project back in 2009, has spent over fifteen years solving what many thought was an impossible engineering challenge. Their partnership is a perfect reflection of how you scale a breakthrough: world-class technical grit paired with a relentless focus on the consumer. The entire GV team couldn’t be more excited to support the incredibly talented Waymo team - in a wide array of areas, from identifying talent, to supporting global expansion, and more.

Just last week, I took Waymo from my home to our offices in San Francisco for the first time, and seeing the system navigate 40 miles of highway traffic seamlessly was incredible! Having that extra commute time to prep for the day in a private and quiet cabin is a complete and total game-changer— and it was a clear, personal reminder of the transformational potential of this technology.

Personally, this journey feels equal parts surreal and familiar. At GV, our early experience with Uber taught us that groundbreaking technology is only half the battle; the real work lies in the barriers to adoption—navigating regulatory frameworks, shifting city infrastructure, and earning public confidence block by block. Today, I see Waymo applying those same hard-won lessons, but with a level of operational rigor and safety-first intentionality that is setting a new global standard.

I’m incredibly proud of the GV team for the deep work they put into this, and the entire GV team is honored and energized to support the Waymo team as they scale. We’re ready to roll!! The future of the rider experience is here, and it is autonomous. 🚕💨