Alex Wiltschko is the CEO of Osmo, and an entrepreneur in residence at GV. He joined the life sciences team in 2022, where he's focused on advancing the field of digital olfaction. He is also the co-host of the Theory and Practice podcast alongside GV venture partner Anthony Philippakis. The podcast features conversations at the cutting edge of biology and computer science.

Previously, Alex was a staff research scientist at Google Research, where he worked at the intersection of machine learning and biology since 2017.

Alex is a repeat entrepreneur who has spent much of his career exploring new frontiers in artificial intelligence. Before Google, Alex co-founded Syllable Life Sciences (acquired by Neumora), which used AI and computer vision to decipher body language to accelerate preclinical development and build better treatments for disease. Alex was also the co-founder of Whetlab (acquired by Twitter) and spent the earlier years of his career as a software developer.

Alex holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Harvard University, where he studied olfactory neuroscience and developed next-generation high-throughput behavioral phenotyping technologies now used in dozens of top-tier labs and pharma companies. He received his B.S. degree in Neuroscience from the University of Michigan.