Anthony Philippakis is a physician, genomicist, and data scientist. He is a venture partner at GV and the Chief Data Officer at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. As a former cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, he invests at the intersection of life sciences and machine learning. Anthony is committed to bringing genome sequencing and data science into the practice of clinical medicine.

Anthony’s experience as a cardiologist informs his approach to company creation and investing. “Through my cardiology training, I came to appreciate the potential for data and software to increase the effectiveness of healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes,” he explains. “I’m excited to push forward a new generation of technology solutions that I want to see in the hospital someday.” In 2016 Anthony spearheaded GV’s incubation of Verve Therapeutics, working closely with the founding team to apply the power of gene editing to develop a one-time treatment for heart disease.

Anthony studied mathematics as an undergraduate at Yale University, followed by a master’s in mathematics at Cambridge University. He completed an M.D. at Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. in biophysics at Harvard, working to develop computational methods for understanding transcriptional regulation. In addition, he completed his medical residency and cardiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.