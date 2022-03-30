Anthony Philippakis

Venture Partner

Anthony Philippakis

Venture Partner

Social

Investments

Anthony Philippakis is a physician, genomicist, and data scientist. He is a venture partner at GV and the Chief Data Officer at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. As a former cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, he invests at the intersection of life sciences and machine learning. Anthony is committed to bringing genome sequencing and data science into the practice of clinical medicine.

Anthony’s experience as a cardiologist informs his approach to company creation and investing. “Through my cardiology training, I came to appreciate the potential for data and software to increase the effectiveness of healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes,” he explains. “I’m excited to push forward a new generation of technology solutions that I want to see in the hospital someday.” In 2016 Anthony spearheaded GV’s incubation of Verve Therapeutics, working closely with the founding team to apply the power of gene editing to develop a one-time treatment for heart disease.

Anthony studied mathematics as an undergraduate at Yale University, followed by a master’s in mathematics at Cambridge University. He completed an M.D. at Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. in biophysics at Harvard, working to develop computational methods for understanding transcriptional regulation. In addition, he completed his medical residency and cardiology fellowship at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Read More

anne-carpenter

A Conversation with the Broad Institute's Anne Carpenter

rorycollins

The Power of Math and Biomedical Data to Solve Today’s Health Problems

listgarten

Solving Biological Questions with Creative Machine Learning

uhler

Harnessing the Power of Machine Learning to Drive New Discoveries in Biology

Krishna Yeshwant

Krishna Yeshwant on Exploring the Intersection of Technology and Life Sciences

timyu

Dr. Tim Yu on Running the First “N of 1” Drug Trial

davidalt

Translating the Human Genome Project Into Benefits for Human Health

amy

Closing the Gap Between Clinical Practice and Clinical Research

regev

Genentech’s Aviv Regev on the Promise of Single Cell Genomics

julia

The Patient Perspective

road-to-rome

A Conversation on the "Dark Genome" with Dr. Rosana Kapeller

liu david2500

Breaking Barriers in Gene Editing with Professor David Liu

jay-bradner-big

Dr. Jay Bradner on Hope for Cancer Medicine’s Future

09730-feature1-bakercxd

An Exploration of Protein Folding with Professor David Baker

karl

Searching for Psychiatry’s Future

milad-fakurian-58Z17lnVS4U-unsplash

Geoffrey Hinton on the Exploration of Thought

Cynthia Photo Pic Calico

Calico’s Cynthia Kenyon on The Science of Aging