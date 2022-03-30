Frédérique is a partner at GV specializing in disruptive technologies in the consumer space. She has spent 15 years building consumer and enterprise products for public companies and startups. “As an immigrant who has built my career in Silicon Valley, I’m inspired by passionate entrepreneurs, high-impact products, and execution at scale,” she says.

Frédérique helped start GV’s Women’s Health team and leads the cross-functional team of investors and advisors making investments in this space. “My investing philosophy is simple: long-term relationships translate to long-lasting companies,” she explains. “When I partner with entrepreneurs, two of the factors I look at include trust and a shared appreciation for product advancement.”

Before joining GV, Frédérique led product and engineering efforts at Uber, where in just four years, she helped scale the company from 80 employees to more than 7,000 and from 14 cities in four countries to 400+ in 68 countries. At Uber, she was also responsible for overseeing strategic programs focused on the global driver workforce and employee growth and productivity.

Earlier, Frédérique pioneered social at Yahoo!, building online communities and adding user-generated content to the company’s Search and Marketplace products. She also worked at online photo-sharing services Photobucket and SmugMug, for which she built social gaming mechanics to engage audiences and drive revenues.

Frédérique holds a Master of Science in Spacecraft Technology and Satellite Communications from University College London and a Master of Science in Telecommunications Engineering from Télécom SudParis.