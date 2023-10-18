GV’s Frederique Dame and Allara’s Rachel Blank

In the U.S., more than 1 in 3 women may suffer for years with chronic conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Many go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leading to severe complications such as infertility, high-risk pregnancy, obesity, and diabetes. These delayed diagnoses and treatments cost health systems billions of dollars annually.

GV’s investment team has spent years seeking investments that span the women’s health continuum, including one-of-a-kind, holistic care for unique clinical needs. We’re excited about the potential for novel technologies and platforms to address gaps in women’s healthcare, and our passion for the sector drove investments in companies including Kindbody, TMRW, Caraway, and most recently, Midi Health. Today, we’re thrilled to reveal our latest investment in women’s health: Allara.

Allara is a first-of-its-kind virtual care platform bridging the care divide for millions of women of reproductive age dealing with chronic hormonal conditions. Allara’s pioneering platform pairs patients with highly-trained doctors and registered dietitians to fill a significant gap in women’s care. In just one year, Allara has gone in-network with all major insurers in 8 states, representing 30 million covered patients, with plans to expand nationwide by next year. The company is gaining momentum and announcing $10 million in Series A funding led by GV.



Allara CEO Rachel Blank

A sound care model is critical to meaningful outcomes and patient impact, but what equally matters is having an exceptional CEO to drive vision and execution. Allara’s CEO, Rachel Blank, is a digital health veteran. Her knowledge of the sector, both personally and professionally, is expansive. In addition to her work as a leader at Ro and co-founder of Rory, she has often spoken about her own challenging experience navigating a PCOS diagnosis without sufficient medical support. As she observes, “Women’s healthcare often fails to acknowledge the intricate web of health conditions that affect women’s daily lives and long-term health.”

We’ve seen women come to Allara after years of being dismayed by a lack of adequate care options, and we share in Allara’s belief that women are demanding more personalized healthcare. Allara takes the burden off the patient worn down by a siloed care system — and empowers her with a clinically-driven, preventative approach to health.

We’re confident that Allara will continue building a trusted brand for women. Already, the company has built a brand and community that hundreds of thousands of patients trust. We're excited to support Rachel Blank and the team to provide women with compassionate, modern healthcare. We’re thrilled to welcome Allara to our growing community of leaders in women’s health.