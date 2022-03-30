John is an investing partner at GV, focused on consumer marketplaces, e-commerce, and enterprise companies. His investments include StockX, Tend, Podium, Outlier, Gametime, and Blavity.

Before joining GV, John spent a decade at Google, including as head of partnerships and marketing for Google for Startups, overseeing the company’s global work with accelerators and incubators. He also created Google Demo Days to spotlight high-growth technology startups worldwide.

“I loved working with entrepreneurs and their teams and connecting them to the right experts at Google to help their businesses grow,” he says. “Now, as an investor, I can leverage the relationships I built over those ten years to help founders and CEOs make strong connections into Alphabet.”

John’s career before Google focused on progressive policy and advocacy. He worked at the Center for American Progress and helped launch the Clinton Global Initiative, working with international leaders like Richard Branson and Tony Blair to help solve pressing global challenges.

“Our first year was like launching a startup,” he recalls. “There was no roadmap, and sometimes it was pure chaos. So we solved everything through hard work and hustle. When I work with startups now, I try to take that same approach of aiming high and rolling up my sleeves to get things done.”

John graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in government and has a master’s in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley.