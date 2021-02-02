As remote work becomes even more ubiquitous — and with the trend likely to continue post-pandemic — companies need to rethink the way they communicate culture, values, and expectations for how teams work together.

As a pioneer in remote work, GitLab has scaled to more than 1300 team members across 68 countries without opening any offices. GitLab Co-founder and CEO Sid Sijbrandij shares five tips from his playbook on building and managing remote teams: