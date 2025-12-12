Talent Talks: No Bad Hires with Metaview’s Siadhal Magos

Welcome to Talent Talks, a new series where GV’s Talent team sits down with founders and leaders to share insights on how they approach hiring and retaining excellent teams. Our goal is to share proven strategies and lessons with those who are getting started and working to build their own organizations.

I recently spoke with Siadhal Magos, Founder and CEO of Metaview, the hiring intelligence platform we partnered with for their Series B. Siadhal has a unique view on building teams as he is building a company, that is building a product that helps teams hire the best talent. Metaview’s mission is to eliminate bad hires. His clarity on using AI to build high-density talent teams is truly compelling.

For any founder focused on scaling a mission-driven team, here are my three biggest takeaways from our discussion.

Talent Density Requires Relentless Discipline

Siadhal stressed that maintaining a high talent bar starts early, noting that A-players only want to work alongside other A-players. He emphasized the importance of “trusting your eyes” during interview processes, and considering candidates with less traditional backgrounds that haven’t had the opportunity to prove themselves on paper.

Partnering with VCs to “Buy Speed”

Siadhal shared a vital lesson: it took Metaview four long years to truly find PMF, surviving on an unwavering belief in their thesis. Once they hit PMF, their learning pivoted. He stressed they should have hired ahead of the growth curve. This led to his powerful perspective on fundraising: “You don’t do it to buy time. You do it to buy speed.”

Raising capital is about accelerating proven growth. This concept of buying speed was a core reason he chose GV—for the brand validation, the dual geographic support (London/SF), and access to our network to rapidly scale their executive leadership.

AI Can Help

While much of hiring decisions may be based on EQ, hard evidence and personal experience, AI tools, like Metaview, can help.

Siadhal and his co-founder realized that a massive amount of valuable conversational data was lost in the hiring process. Metaview’s mission is now to figure out how humans and AI will work together to build teams and ensure “no bad hiring decisions” are ever made again.

The platform has evolved from a simple note-taker to a strategic intelligence tool. It uses AI reports to generate crucial longitudinal insights—like identifying your best interviewers or tracking market compensation trends—making it indispensable for the entire hiring function.

You can watch the full video of our first Talent Talks conversation with Siadhal on Metaview’s evolution and hiring philosophy right here on GV.com.