Building and running a high-performing worldwide sales function is critical — so why are so many built on top of legacy systems and last-generation databases? Traditional CRMs feel like clunky relics, failing to provide real-time insights and proactive actions that companies need to thrive in today's fast-paced, data-driven world. Rox is ushering in a new era of sales software where AI takes center stage, transforming legacy CRM from a passive repository of data into an active, intelligent swarm of agents.

Ishan Mukherjee (Co-Founder/CEO) and Diogo Ribeiro (Co-Founder/Product Lead) have lived through the pain of legacy CRM. They each worked to build in-house systems to track customers and revenue at New Relic and Lacework respectively. “As a repeat founder,” says Ishan, “I’ve held revenue targets as if my life depended on them. I’ve felt the pain of losing businesses while flying blind with legacy CRMs. We built Rox to deliver the essential software system that all enterprises can rely on to unify all customer information in our place, monitor changes in real time and assist with the entire engagement process.”

I’ve had the good fortune of working alongside Ishan multiple times across many chapters of our careers. We met 15 years ago when I was helping build a fast-moving Kiva Systems (which ultimately became Amazon Robotics) where one of the company’s shared superpowers involved a swarm of MIT alums (like Ishan), empowering eCommerce warehouses to run 8-figure robotics systems. Ishan was obsessed with problem-solving alongside our customers, some of whom included GV portfolio founder Marc Lore (then Quidsi and Jet founder/CEO, now Wonder founder/CEO) and Alfred Lin (then Zappos CFO, now Sequoia Partner and co-investor in Rox). Ishan’s penchant for deeply dissecting the customer journey and building products to improve it, was evident then, as it is now.

Since then, in my time at GV, Ishan and I have had the good fortune to partner across four GV portfolio companies: Premise, LatticeData (sold to APPL), PixieLabs (he cofounded, sold to NEWR), and now Rox. Chris Re, also a cofounder at Rox, is a GV Advisor who has teamed with us on more than a half-dozen companies. Diogo is also not new to the GV community, having worked with us at portfolio companies Premise, ThousandEyes (sold to Cisco) and Lacework. Each time it has been impressive to partner with Ishan and see his hustle in service of driving exceptional results for customers across a variety of data-driven industries.

“My relationship with Dave spans decades. We’ve partnered as operators, technologists, and leaders.” Ishan says, “At the end of the day I aim to surround myself with others who are equally obsessed with driving results and willing to run through walls to win. And at Rox, we’ve attracted those kinds of people both in the company and on the cap table.”

Rox addresses the challenges of modern sales teams by offering a revolutionary AI-powered system of record that not only unifies data from across the entire business; it also leverages AI to drive intelligent actions. Instead of simply storing customer data, Rox helps businesses to understand their customers on a deeper level, predict their needs, and proactively engage with them to drive revenue growth.



The Rox founding team. From left to right: Ishan Mukherjee, Shriram Sridharan, Diogo Ribeiro, and Avanika Narayan.

Rox's unique system of AI agents levels up the CRM experience. These agents work constantly behind the scenes to monitor customer activity, identify potential risks and opportunities, and even suggest the best course of action. Imagine having a team of virtual experts constantly working to optimize your customer interactions, ensuring that every engagement is personalized, timely, and effective.

Sales teams at Ramp and 35+ enterprise teams are already reaping the benefits of this AI-powered approach. User testimonials highlight Rox's ability to dramatically increase sales productivity. Some even note that their teams would "revolt" if Rox were taken away. Such strong endorsements from respected companies are a clear indication that Rox is a truly game-changing solution.

Rox's commitment to innovation and its vision for the future of CRM have not gone unnoticed. The company has secured a total $50 million in funding from GV, Sequoia, and General Catalyst across its seed and series A rounds — a clear sign of confidence in Rox's potential to disrupt this market.

With the launch of its Public Beta, Rox is inviting enterprises of all sizes to try the product. This move marks a step towards democratizing access to Agentic CRM, enabling businesses to level up their customer relationship management and unlock new levels of growth and efficiency.

The era of the Agentic CRM is here, and Rox is leading the charge. Welcome to GV!