Genome editing holds the potential to be a transformative new therapy, and the pace of progress is truly breathtaking.

In episode two of this season’s Theory and Practice podcast, we had the honor of talking with Professor David Liu. David is a faculty member of the Broad Institute, a professor in Harvard University’s Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, and an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He was recently elected to the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine, and is the founder of an astonishing nine companies — including Beam Therapeutics, Prime Medicine, and Editas Medicine. He has a prolific academic publication record; over the past five years, his laboratory published more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific papers, including 18 in Nature, Science, and Cell.

David takes a macro-level view on gene editing’s potential to break open to benefit patients and also shares the ups and downs of his own path through a career in science. We discuss the progress made following the development of the base editing and prime editing methods in his lab. In addition, we explore the history of gene editing and hear his perspective on how all three primary forms of gene editing — nucleases, base editing, and prime editing — have a place in the future.

We won’t share all the details here: we hope you will tune in to hear the full and fascinating conversation with one of the industry’s greats.

Subscribe and listen to Theory and Practice on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.