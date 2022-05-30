Dave Munichiello

Managing Partner

Dave Munichiello

Dave Munichiello

Managing Partner

Social

Investment Areas

Enterprise
Frontier Tech
AI
Consumer
Growth
Seed / Early Stage

Location

Bay Area

Investment Areas

Enterprise
Frontier Tech
AI
Consumer
Growth
Seed / Early Stage

Location

Bay Area

Investments

* Denotes exit

GV Managing Partner Dave Munichiello leads the firm’s tech investing team, spanning its consumer, enterprise, and frontier practice areas. He prioritizes time spent building long-term relationships with technologists who peak in curiosity, drive, and vision. “Our partnership conversations center not around deals or funding rounds, but around the highest-potential humans we meet each week,” he explains. “We seek out the most curious and impactful people across tech – and then build long-lasting relationships of trust and respect.”

Dave is himself deeply curious about data platforms, data science, developer tools, infrastructure, and enterprise software. His investments include Ahana (sold to IBM), Bugsnag (sold to SmartBear), Cockroach, CoreOS (sold to RedHat), DeterminedAI (sold to HPE), GitLab (IPO Nasdaq: GTLB), Jet.com (sold to Walmart), Lattice.io (sold to Apple), Modular, Pixie (sold to NewRelic), Plaid, RedPanda, SambaNova, Segment (sold to Twilio), Slack (IPO, then sold to Salesforce), Snorkel, ThousandEyes (sold to Cisco), Upbound, and Wonder.

Dave is known for working closely with repeat founders. “People choose to partner with you for a second or third time when you prove to them you’re the kind of long-term partner they can trust, no matter how hard things get,” he says. “The best founding relationship is like a deep friendship. It’s about stability, trust, kindness, consistency, and patience – not pushing too hard, but always being willing to take the time to share feedback with care along the way.”

Before GV, Dave built and led enterprise software product, sales, and operations teams for highly-technical products under pressure in rapidly-changing markets. As an early executive at Kiva Systems, he helped grow its enterprise-enabling robotics and software platform from pre-PMF to $120 million in annual revenue before it was purchased by Amazon and became Amazon Robotics.

Dave is a combat veteran and former paratrooper who served as a Captain in the U.S. military’s most elite units before his startup career. Dave’s military leadership roles ranged from running an Air Force technology organization; to serving as an Aide de Camp to the Four Star General running U.S. and NATO Air Forces; to deploying with elite special operations teams worldwide, ensuring they were enabled by the world’s most advanced technologies.

“The most exceptional leaders were keenly focused on empowering and serving their teams,” he says. “Every team was different. Every situation required unique nuance and the ability to make hard decisions with limited information quickly. Leaders who attracted and inspired stars were able to empower by staying humble and curious, open to new approaches and diverse ideas.”

Dave holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from Emory University in mathematics and computer science.

Featuring Dave

GV Bets Big On ‘AI Magic’ — Even When It Competes With Alphabet
GV Bets Big On ‘AI Magic’ — Even When It Competes With Alphabet
Crunchbase News
07/30/25
Dave Munichiello on TBPN
TBPN
06/11/25
GV’s Dave Munichiello On Qualcomm’s Modular Purchase, The Firm’s 10x Return And The Shift In AI Software
GV’s Dave Munichiello On Qualcomm’s Modular Purchase, The Firm’s 10x Return And The Shift In AI Software
Crunchbase News
06/30/26
Qualcomm Buys Buzzy Chip Startup Modular for Nearly $4 Billion
Qualcomm Buys Buzzy Chip Startup Modular for Nearly $4 Billion
Wired
06/24/26
A Former Apple Luminary Sets Out to Create the Ultimate GPU Software
A Former Apple Luminary Sets Out to Create the Ultimate GPU Software
WIRED
09/24/25
Blue Water Autonomy raises GV-led $50 million Series A to build unmanned ships
Blue Water Autonomy raises GV-led $50 million Series A to build unmanned ships
Fortune
08/26/25
GV, Lightspeed Funding Lifts Redpanda to Unicorn Valuation
GV, Lightspeed Funding Lifts Redpanda to Unicorn Valuation
Bloomberg.com
04/03/25

Written by Dave

Modular and Qualcomm: The Next Chapter for Unified AI Inference

Reflecting on our early investment in Chris Lattner and Tim Davis’s vision to solve AI’s greatest infrastructure bottleneck

06/25/26
Better Wings: Why We Invested in Flapping Airplanes

In Silicon Valley, consensus is comfortable. It is also rarely where the future is built.

01/28/26
Revolutionizing Naval Fleets: A Conversation with Blue Water Autonomy founder Rylan Hamilton

Blue Water’s ambitious plan to become the "Waymo of the open ocean"

10/24/25
Autonomy at Sea: Our Investment in Blue Water Autonomy
08/26/25
Beyond Fast: Why Redpanda's Performance Edge Powers the AI Revolution
04/03/25
Rox: The Future of Sales is Powered by AI
11/19/24
Welcoming Elena Sakach to GV
05/20/24
Welcoming GV General Partner Michael McBride
12/13/23
Modular: Unlocking AI and Opportunity
06/30/22
Google’s Kelsey Hightower and Polar Signals Founder Frederic Branczyk on the Future of DevOps
11/23/21
GitLab’s IPO: On Culture, Tech, and Long-Term Thinking
10/14/21
Remote Work Is the Future: Five Highlights From GitLab's Playbook
02/02/21