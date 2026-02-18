Rekindling Romance With a Bouquet of AI

Today’s Features:

Love was certainly in the air this past weekend. And what we’re finding is that the digital dating landscape has shifted from a niche oddity to a multi-billion-dollar empire where “digital is king”.

(Source: “How heterosexual couples have met, data from 2009 and 2017”)

However, as we head into 2026, the industry is facing a crossroads: users are reporting massive burnout, and AI is stepping in to either save the spark or fundamentally alter what it means to “find the one”.

The Great Dating App Fatigue

Despite the massive revenue generated by the industry, the “biggies” like Match Group and Bumble have seen their stock prices tumble and growth stall as of late 2024 and 2025.

(Source: How We Fell Out of Love With Dating Apps)

Gen Z is increasingly leaving traditional apps behind, citing “fruitless searching” and the toll endless swiping takes on mental health.

The data reflects this gloomy sentiment:

Stalled Revenue: Year-over-year revenue growth has slowed significantly for both Match Group and Bumble.

Year-over-year revenue growth has slowed significantly for both Match Group and Bumble. Monthly Active Users: Major players like Tinder and Badoo have seen downward trends in MAU through 2024.

Major players like Tinder and Badoo have seen downward trends in MAU through 2024. Stock Market Ghosting: Investor confidence in the traditional swiping model has reached new lows.

The AI Facelift of Love

To combat this burnout, a new wave of “AI-first” dating services is emerging. These platforms aim to do for romance what TikTok did for video: hyper-personalization through rapid discovery.

1. AI-Enhanced Matchmaking

Apps are moving away from the static profile model to dynamic, intelligent systems:

iris Dating : Uses state-of-the-art AI to predict attraction and root out catfishes.

Uses state-of-the-art AI to predict attraction and root out catfishes. Known : Leverages a voice-powered AI onboarding process to truly get ‘know’ its users.

Leverages a voice-powered AI onboarding process to truly get ‘know’ its users. Sitch & Keeper: These utilize AI-human hybrids to act as digital matchmakers.

These utilize AI-human hybrids to act as digital matchmakers. Overtone : A new dating app from Hinge’s founder that uses AI + voice tools

: A new dating app from Hinge’s founder that uses AI + voice tools Soulmate: Promises “superintelligent dating” with no swiping or profiles required.

2. Messaging Helpers and Dating Assistants

For those who struggle with the “opening line,” AI assistants are becoming a perennial fixture in the App Store:

RIZZ : A pioneer in the space, currently ranked #91 in the U.S. Lifestyle charts, which crafts responses based on screenshots of chats.

A pioneer in the space, currently ranked #91 in the U.S. Lifestyle charts, which crafts responses based on screenshots of chats. Wingman & WingAI: These bots provide “sultry” or “witty” responses to help users navigate early conversations.

3. Relationship Coaches

Beyond the first date, AI is entering the “long-term” market. Apps like Maia offer 24/7 support for couples, mimicking the rise of AI in the mental health arena but focused specifically on relationship guidance and conflict resolution. Though, full-on relationship therapy is entering the mix, with platforms like Ember and OurRitual.

The Rise of the AI “Partner”

Perhaps the most controversial shift is the proliferation of AI boyfriends and girlfriends. This isn’t just a niche phenomenon anymore:

Mainstream Adoption: 1 in 5 high schoolers has already had a romantic AI relationship or knows someone who has.

1 in 5 high schoolers has already had a romantic AI relationship or knows someone who has. Advanced Intimacy: CES 2026 introduced “Emily,” a life-size, AI-powered doll designed for intimacy, signaling a move toward “Physical AI”.

CES 2026 introduced “Emily,” a life-size, AI-powered doll designed for intimacy, signaling a move toward “Physical AI”. Realistic Bots: Services like MyGirl and FriendX use cheaper, more advanced models to create realistic digital partners that provide 24/7 “love” and validation.

The Au Naturel Counter-Movement

As a direct reaction to “AI slop” and app burnout, offline dating is having a legitimate renaissance. Attendance at in-person singles and speed-dating events in the US surged 69% in late 2024 compared to the previous year. Younger demographics are ditching the phone for running clubs and other physical social settings to find “meet-cutes” in person.

Whether this “au naturel” trend can prevent a full-scale AI sex revolution remains to be seen, but for now, the digital and physical worlds of love are in a fascinating state of friction.

Today’s article is brought to you by your friendly, neighborhood consumer team at GV. Down to kick the tires on any of the above? Hit us up at consumer@gv.com.