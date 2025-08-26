Reinventing CRM with AI: A Conversation with Attio CEO Nicolas Sharp

I recently sat down with Attio CEO and co-founder Nicolas Sharp to discuss how Attio's AI-native CRM platform is poised to disrupt the world's largest B2B software market. They delve into Attio's innovative approach, which leverages AI to eliminate manual data entry, provide a comprehensive view of customer interactions, and offer unprecedented flexibility for go-to-market teams, moving beyond the limitations of legacy solutions. Discover their vision for building next-generation companies and the impact of Attio's recent $52 million Series B funding round.

Three key takeaways from our conversation:

AI-Native CRM is Essential for the Future: Attio builds CRM from the ground up with AI, rejecting the idea of simply adding AI to old systems. This foundational AI integration is crucial for creating truly innovative and disruptive solutions in the B2B software market.

Automation and Rich Data are Key Differentiators: Attio's AI-native approach eliminates manual data entry and provides a significantly richer, more complete understanding of customer interactions. This leads to greatly enhanced efficiency and more reliable data for go-to-market teams.

Empowering GTM Builders with Flexibility and Trust: The platform is designed to be highly adaptable to a business's unique processes, offering unprecedented flexibility. Furthermore, Attio focuses on building user trust by allowing customers to control the level of AI automation and decision-making within their workflows.