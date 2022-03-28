Vidu Shanmugarajah is our newest General Partner

Vidu joined GV shortly after we opened our European office in 2014, beginning his journey with the firm as a lawyer. It didn’t take long for us to see where his true passion lay: partnering with founders to shape bold ideas into enduring companies. Over the subsequent decade, Vidu has made an indelible mark on our portfolio and across the GV team globally.

Over the past decade, Vidu has partnered with some of Europe’s most defining startups at their nascent stages, a track record that speaks to his conviction as an investor, but more importantly, to the depth of his partnership with founders. His investments in category-leading AI and software companies such as Synthesia, Lawhive, Metaview, Buena, and deepset illustrate his ability to spot transformative technology before it’s obvious to the rest of the world. His portfolio also spans geographies and industries, reflecting Vidu’s curiosity, range, and first-principles approach to problem-solving.

What sets Vidu apart is not just his eye for early signals of excellence, but how he shows up as a partner. Founders consistently describe him as thoughtful, unflinchingly supportive, and as someone who dives deep into the hard problems right alongside them. Victor from Synthesia summarises this well: “Vidu’s earned the kind of trust where I’m unafraid to share the hard stuff. I know he’ll always go to bat for us, and he knows exactly when to push us and when to just have our back.” This is just one example of the level of commitment Vidu brings forward, cementing GV’s role as a trusted early-stage partner to some of the most ambitious founders in our portfolio.

Inside GV, Vidu has also played a pivotal role in shaping our culture: his presence in our European office has been instrumental in helping us grow, mentor and shape the team into what it is today.

In recognition of his track record as an investor, his ability to amplify both founders and colleagues, and his contributions to GV’s culture, we are delighted to announce Vidu’s promotion to General Partner.

We could not be more excited to see what he achieves in the decade ahead. Congratulations, Vidu!