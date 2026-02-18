Talent TalksTalent Talks
Talent Talks
GV’s Talent team sits down with founders and leaders to share insights on how they approach hiring and retaining excellent teams. Our goal is to share proven strategies and lessons with those who are getting started and working to build their own organizations.
Talent Talks: No Bad Hires with Metaview’s Siadhal Magos
While much of hiring decisions may be based on EQ, hard evidence and personal experience, AI tools, like Metaview, can help
12/12/25
The Four Secrets to High-Growth Hiring
GV Talent Partner McKenzie Furber shares four proven hiring strategies for founders leading fast-growing startups