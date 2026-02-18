Talent TalksTalent Talks

Talent Talks

GV’s Talent team sits down with founders and leaders to share insights on how they approach hiring and retaining excellent teams. Our goal is to share proven strategies and lessons with those who are getting started and working to build their own organizations.

Rhys HughesExecutive Talent Partner
McKenzie FurberTalent Partner
Amy AntonTalent Partner

Talent Talks with Midi’s Joanna Strober: When You’re Tired, Rest. Don’t Quit.

Joanna’s approach to building Midi is a masterclass in mission-driven scaling

02/03/26

Talent Talks: No Bad Hires with Metaview’s Siadhal Magos

While much of hiring decisions may be based on EQ, hard evidence and personal experience, AI tools, like Metaview, can help

12/12/25
The Four Secrets to High-Growth Hiring

GV Talent Partner McKenzie Furber shares four proven hiring strategies for founders leading fast-growing startups

12/04/25
The Talent War’s Secret Weapon: Retention

Why keeping great people matters as much as hiring them—and how founders should rethink talent strategy

09/30/25