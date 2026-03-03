Culture & CodeCulture & Code

Musings about consumer trends in AI.

We’re going to start sharing a view of some of the messy musings, experimentations, and water cooler conversations coming from the consumer team at GV. We’ll put on display some experiences that capture our imagination but also scare us a bit. Non-formal, hopefully timely — let’s have some fun.

KJ SidberryPartner
David BenjaminAdvisor

AI Doesn’t Need to Talk Better. It Needs to Remember Better.

While voice provides the medium, it is only half of the equation

03/03/26

Rekindling Romance With a Bouquet of AI

Dating app burnout is fueling an AI revolution in romance

02/18/26
What Now? The Second Order Effects of AI

From digital detox tools to dumbphone resurgence — what comes after the AI novelty wave

02/02/26
Unboxing 2026: Holiday App Trends & Proactive Health

The Christmas holiday remains one of the most significant periods for the app economy

01/14/26
‘Tis Almost the Season

From household management to bargain-hunting bots — the tech reshaping everyday work at home.

12/12/25
AI for Human Needs

Shifting the AI conversation from cool demos to solving everyday human problems.

12/05/25
The Future of Play

Give Build-A-Bear a Brain, Not Just a Heart

11/20/25
Everything Is Catching a Vibe

Why personalized, generative experiences could signal a new era beyond traditional app stores

11/11/25