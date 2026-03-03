Culture & CodeCulture & Code
Musings about consumer trends in AI.
We’re going to start sharing a view of some of the messy musings, experimentations, and water cooler conversations coming from the consumer team at GV. We’ll put on display some experiences that capture our imagination but also scare us a bit. Non-formal, hopefully timely — let’s have some fun.
Rekindling Romance With a Bouquet of AI
Dating app burnout is fueling an AI revolution in romance
02/18/26
What Now? The Second Order Effects of AI
From digital detox tools to dumbphone resurgence — what comes after the AI novelty wave
02/02/26
Unboxing 2026: Holiday App Trends & Proactive Health
The Christmas holiday remains one of the most significant periods for the app economy
01/14/26
‘Tis Almost the Season
From household management to bargain-hunting bots — the tech reshaping everyday work at home.
12/12/25
AI for Human Needs
Shifting the AI conversation from cool demos to solving everyday human problems.