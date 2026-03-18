News ArchiveNews Archive

2026

A Celebration of Human Intelligence Across Europe and Israel

03/18/26

Carl Pei: Reinventing Consumer Tech At Warp Speed

03/18/26

Din Bisevac: The Wunderkind Now Building a PropTech Juggernaut

03/18/26

Pierre Proner: Tackling the $1 Trillion Legal Problem with Lawhive

03/18/26

Ros Deegan: Taking Aim at the “Undruggable”

03/18/26

Victor Riparbelli: Bringing AI Video to the Fortune 100

03/18/26

Guy Podjarny: Remaking Software Development for the AI Era with Tessl

03/18/26

Daniel Schreiber: Modernizing a Trillion-Dollar Industry

03/18/26

Nicolas Sharp: Why Building Far From Silicon Valley is a Feature, Not a Bug

03/18/26

Translucent AI: Healthcare’s Financial OS

03/11/26

AI Doesn’t Need to Talk Better. It Needs to Remember Better.

03/03/26

Rekindling Romance With a Bouquet of AI

02/18/26

Talent Talks with Midi’s Joanna Strober: When You’re Tired, Rest. Don’t Quit.

02/03/26

From Moonshot to Main Street: GV’s New Chapter with Waymo

02/02/26

What Now? The Second Order Effects of AI

02/02/26

Making Technology Disappear: The promise of Q.ai as they join Apple

01/29/26

Better Wings: Why We Invested in Flapping Airplanes

01/28/26

Unboxing 2026: Holiday App Trends & Proactive Health

01/14/26

A conversation with OpenEvidence founder Zachary Zeigler

01/13/26

2025

‘Tis Almost the Season

12/12/25

Talent Talks: No Bad Hires with Metaview’s Siadhal Magos

12/12/25

AI for Human Needs

12/05/25

The Four Secrets to High-Growth Hiring

12/04/25

Congratulations, Veza!

12/02/25

The Future of Play

11/20/25

Guild.ai: Sharing Intelligence, Not Just Code

11/19/25

EnduroSat: Democratising Access to Orbit

11/13/25

Everything Is Catching a Vibe

11/11/25

Revolutionizing Naval Fleets: A Conversation with Blue Water Autonomy founder Rylan Hamilton

10/24/25

The Talent War’s Secret Weapon: Retention

09/30/25

Vidu Shanmugarajah is our newest General Partner

09/25/25

The AI Bottleneck: Why Blacksmith's Infrastructure is the Future of Continuous Integration

09/23/25

Hello World: Why Conversational Computing Is the New Tech Revolution

09/05/25

From Legacy to AI-Native: Partnering with Attio to Reinvent the World’s Largest B2B Software Market

08/26/25

Autonomy at Sea: Our Investment in Blue Water Autonomy

08/26/25

Reinventing CRM with AI: A Conversation with Attio CEO Nicolas Sharp

08/26/25

From Terminal to Agent: Reimagining the Developer Workflow with Warp's Zach Lloyd

08/05/25

How AI Gets Smart: Insights on Models, Markets, and Hurdles from DeepMind

07/28/25

Buena: The AI Powered Platform That’s Reshaping Property Management

07/23/25

OpenEvidence: The Leading AI App for Doctors

07/15/25

Metaview: The Power of Vertical AI in Hiring

06/25/25

Turning Social Engagement into Sales: Why We Invested in Nectar Social

06/05/25

StackOne: the Next-Generation Integration Layer

05/05/25

Beyond Fast: Why Redpanda's Performance Edge Powers the AI Revolution

04/03/25

Synthesia's $2B+ Secrets: Finding Product Market Fit & Avoiding Hype in AI

04/03/25

Is Code Dead & The $1B Solo Startup Myth - 5 AI Realities with Tessl's Guy Podjarny

03/27/25

2024

Roboflow: Making the (Real) World Programmable

11/19/24

Rox: The Future of Sales is Powered by AI

11/19/24

Scope3: A New Way to Make AI Sustainable and Efficient

10/10/24

Cribl: How Enterprises Modernize IT and Security Data

08/27/24

Mechanical Orchard: Application Modernization in the AI Age

08/06/24

Introducing Learn More Faster: How to Find Your Bullseye Customer and Their Perfect Product

05/29/24

Welcoming Elena Sakach to GV

05/20/24

Anthony Philippakis: GV’s Newest General Partner in Cambridge

02/13/24

FlutterFlow: The Future of App Development is Here

01/11/24

2023

Welcoming GV General Partner Michael McBride

12/13/23

Allara: Bridging the Healthcare Gap for Women

10/18/23

Midi: The Next Wave of Women’s Health

09/27/23

Dave Munichiello on Investing in AI’s Future

09/20/23

Google DeepMind’s Clément Farabet on AI Reasoning

09/13/23

MIT’s James DiCarlo on Reverse-Engineering Human Sight with AI

09/06/23

Mapping the World of Smell to Broaden Diagnostics in Healthcare

08/31/23

Moravec’s Paradox and the Evolution of Surgical Robotics

08/23/23

Computational Neuroscientist Dr. Thomas Reardon on Communication between Minds and Machines

08/16/23

Google DeepMind’s Dr. Claire Cui on The Next Frontier for Large Language Models

08/09/23

Being Human in the Age of AI: How to Responsibly Introduce AI into Healthcare

08/02/23

Aera Therapeutics: Akin Akinc on Building a Biotech Company and Breaking Barriers in Genomic Medicine

07/19/23

Our New General Partners in Cambridge, New York, and San Francisco

06/05/23

Chroma Medicine: Dr. Catherine Stehman-Breen on the Bright Future for Epigenetic Medicine

06/01/23

Checkmate: A Breakthrough in Digital Shopping

05/25/23

Push Security: A New Future for Enterprise SaaS Security

04/03/23

dope.security: Modern Cybersecurity for a New Era

03/22/23

Typeface: Generative AI for the Enterprise

02/27/23

Our Next Chapter in Europe: Welcoming Luna Schmid

02/07/23

2022

Cacheflow: Modernizing the Way Businesses Buy and Sell SaaS

12/06/22

Prime Medicine’s IPO: Moving Gene Editing Forward

10/24/22

Back to (Virtual) Reality

10/03/22

Ben Robbins is Our Newest General Partner

07/28/22

Modular: Unlocking AI and Opportunity

06/30/22

Deepset: Moving Open Source NLP Forward

04/28/22

Our Investment in Veza and Authorization in Data Security

04/27/22

Calico’s Cynthia Kenyon on The Science of Aging

04/19/22

Geoffrey Hinton on the Exploration of Thought

04/12/22

Warp’s Reinvention of the Command Line Terminal for Modern Developers

04/05/22

Searching for Psychiatry’s Future

04/05/22

An Exploration of Protein Folding with Professor David Baker

03/29/22

Dr. Jay Bradner on Hope for Cancer Medicine’s Future

03/22/22

Breaking Barriers in Gene Editing with Professor David Liu

03/15/22

A Conversation on the "Dark Genome" with Dr. Rosana Kapeller

03/07/22

Welcoming Biotech Executive Cathy Friedman to GV

01/06/22

2021

Google’s Kelsey Hightower and Polar Signals Founder Frederic Branczyk on the Future of DevOps

11/23/21

Attracting More Vets into Tech: A Veterans’ Day Conversation with HOVER’s A.J. Altman

11/11/21

GitLab’s IPO: On Culture, Tech, and Long-Term Thinking

10/14/21

Netflix’s Steve Johnson on Pushing the Design Industry Forward

10/04/21

Instagram’s Ian Spalter on Globally-Minded Design

08/03/21

Prime Medicine’s Keith Gottesdiener on the Promise of Gene Editing

07/13/21

How Verve's 'One Shot' Triggered a Remarkable Breakthrough in the Fight to End Heart Disease

06/17/21

Neo4j: A Quest to Make Better Sense of Data

06/17/21

The Patient Perspective

06/10/21

Genentech’s Aviv Regev on the Promise of Single Cell Genomics

06/03/21

Freada Kapor Klein on Increasing Diversity Across Venture Capital

06/03/21

Closing the Gap Between Clinical Practice and Clinical Research

05/27/21

Translating the Human Genome Project Into Benefits for Human Health

05/20/21

Dr. Tim Yu on Running the First “N of 1” Drug Trial

05/13/21

Krishna Yeshwant on Exploring the Intersection of Technology and Life Sciences

05/06/21

Harnessing the Power of Machine Learning to Drive New Discoveries in Biology

04/29/21

Biotech Leader Dan Lynch Joins the GV Life Sciences Team

04/26/21

Solving Biological Questions with Creative Machine Learning

04/22/21

The Power of Math and Biomedical Data to Solve Today’s Health Problems

04/15/21

A Conversation with the Broad Institute's Anne Carpenter

04/08/21

Facebook Veteran Julie Zhuo: Lessons from High-Growth Startups and How to Hire Exceptional Designers

04/07/21

Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann: Leadership, Gender, and Impact

03/31/21

Leyden Labs’ Unconventional Approach to Pandemic Preparedness with Intranasal Medicine

03/25/21

Doppler: Keeping Secrets in Sync for Modern Developers

03/04/21

Nanit: Investing in Better Sleep for Families

02/22/21

Dandelion’s Kathy Hannun On Why Geothermal is Heating Up

02/17/21

Dialpad’s Craig Walker on His Entrepreneurial Journey: “Work Isn’t a Place You Go”

02/08/21

Remote Work Is the Future: Five Highlights From GitLab's Playbook

02/02/21

Vectorized's Alex Gallego and Google's Kelsey Hightower on the Language of Operational Simplicity

01/26/21

CoreOS Co-Founders Alex Polvi and Brandon Philips on Tackling Enormous Opportunities

01/21/21

EQRx: Affordable Medicine When Patients Need It Most

01/11/21

2020

PostHog Founder James Hawkins on Engineering a New Approach to Product Analytics

12/17/20

Vercel Founder Guillermo Rauch on Raising Kids, Raising Capital, and Raising the Bar for Front-End Design

12/16/20

Dr. Richard Scheller on Scientific Rigor, Genetics, and the Evolution of Drug Development

12/11/20

The Shape of Metal: How Desktop Metal Took 3D Printing from Sci-Fi to Reality

12/10/20

Richard Scheller on COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthroughs

12/08/20

Vaccitech Co-Founder Professor Adrian Hill on Developing a COVID-19 Vaccine

11/25/20

Headway: A Path to Mental Health Support During a Time of Crisis

11/18/20

Investors Tyson Clark and Sydney Sykes on Championing Diversity in Venture Capital

11/18/20

How a U.S. Marine Built HOVER to Recreate Homes in 3D

11/17/20

GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij Shares His Blueprint for the Future of Work

10/29/20

Reducing Medical Coding Complexity with Nym Health

10/13/20

Segment and Twilio: The Future of Customer Engagement

10/12/20

Pixie Labs: Emerging from Stealth to Make The Hard Things Easy for Developers

10/01/20

Lessons in Entrepreneurship from Stanford University's Chris Ré

08/25/20

Encoded Therapeutics and the Drive to End Pediatric Epilepsy

07/22/20

Relay Therapeutics: The 100-Year Race towards Better Drug Discovery

07/16/20

Diving Deeper into Machine Learning with Snorkel AI

07/14/20

Some Thoughts on Lemonade’s IPO

07/02/20

Congratulations to ThousandEyes on Joining Forces with Cisco

05/28/20

Scandit Series C: Mobile Computer Vision Means Business

05/26/20

The Road to ROME's Series A: Exploring the Human Genome to Develop Novel Therapeutics

04/27/20